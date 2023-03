Clockwise from top left: Boris Johnson didn’t wear a mask at Cop26; former DUP leader and First Minister Arlene Foster; Eamonn Holmes; Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol; Bronze Olympic medallist Aidan Walsh of Team Ireland; Sex and the City was reborn as And Just Like That; Belfast’s High Street was blitzed in 1941; NI Women’s footballers Sarah McFadden and Marissa Callaghan celebrate reaching the finals of Euro 2022