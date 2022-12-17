Time for a festive bun fight

If you’re willing to put in the effort, this seasonal sweet treat will cause all round praise.

Chocolate orange knot buns

You’ll need

A silicone spatula for creaming the frosting (or use a handheld electric mixer or stand mixer, but it’s such a small amount)

100g (3½oz) warm milk, 25–30°C (77–86°F)

1 medium egg (50g/1½oz egg without the shell)

20g (¾oz) fresh yeast, crumbled, or 10g (½oz) fast-action dried yeast

250g (9oz) strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting

35g (1¼oz) golden caster (superfine) sugar

4g (1 teaspoon) salt

35g (1¼oz) room-temperature unsalted butter, broken up into pieces

For the filling

50g (1¾oz) room-temperature unsalted butter

40g (1½oz) golden caster (superfine) sugar

Finely grated zest of 2 oranges

50g (1¾oz) dark chocolate, chopped

For the icing

Juice and pulp of 1 zested orange (used earlier) – scrape out the pulp from the squeezed-out halves

About 300g (10½oz) icing (confectioners’) sugar (see method: step 18)

For the topping

50g (1¾oz) pumpkin seeds

Pinch of salt

50g (1¾oz) cacao nibs

50g (1¾oz) pearl sugar nibs

Method

Making the dough: 15–20 minutes 1. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, egg and yeast with a balloon whisk until the yeast has softened.

2. Add the flour, sugar and salt, then mix with a dough scraper until the mixture starts to come together into a rough dough. Add the butter and dimple it into the dough with your fingertips.

3. Turn your dough out onto a clean work surface and knead your dough without any additional flour for 10 minutes. It will get sticky, but be patient, using your scraper to tidy up every once in a while, and the dough will come together. Resting and preparing the filling: 1½–2 hours

4. Shape the dough into a ball and place it back in the bowl. Sprinkle the top with a little flour, cover with an upturned bowl and rest at room temperature for 1½–2 hours.

5. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat together the butter, sugar and orange zest with the silicone spatula (or handheld or stand mixer) until aerated and super-soft so that it’s easy to spread. Set aside. Filling and shaping: 10–15 minutes

6. Line 2 large baking trays with baking parchment.

7. Dust the work surface well with flour and use your dough scraper to turn the dough out upside down onto it, sticky side up.

8. Dust the top of the dough and press it flat with your fingertips, then roll it out with a rolling pin into a 35cm (14in) square.

9. Use your dough scraper to spread the filling evenly all over the dough, right to the edges. Sprinkle the chocolate all over the filling as evenly as you can, then press down with your palms to stick it to the filling. Fold the dough in half from the top edge and press gently with your palms just enough to flatten slightly, neaten it up and stick the halves together.

10. Use a knife or dough scraper to cut the dough vertically into 4 wide strips. Then cut each strip into 3 more strips, one per bun.

11. Working with one at a time, hold a strip of dough at each end and carefully stretch it lengthways and twist it. Wrap one end round the other in a circle twice, then pass the end of the strip underneath and finally wrap it once more over the top. Tuck the end underneath. It’s not essential that you do your knots exactly like mine, so feel free to have a play, but you’ll find that doing them the same as each other makes a big difference to the overall look of your rolls.

12. Place the buns on your lined trays with plenty of room in between them to expand.

Resting: 1–1½ hours 13. Cover your buns loosely with cling film dusted with flour and rest for 1–2 hours until risen and lighter, softer and much more delicate to the touch.

14. Towards the end of resting, preheat your oven to 180°C fan/400°F/Gas Mark 6 with 2 shelves in the middle and a deep roasting tray on the oven floor. Half fill a kettle. Baking: 10–15 minutes

15. Boil the kettle.

16. Place your baking trays on the oven shelves and carefully pour the hot water into the tray below. Bake your knot buns for 10–15 minutes until golden. Slide a knife underneath and lift a bun, and if the underside is golden, then it’s ready, but if it’s still a little pale, return it to the oven for 2 minutes at a time until they are done.

17. Let the buns cool on a wire rack.

Preparing the icing and topping: 15–20 minutes

18. Weigh the orange juice and pulp, then multiply that number by 4 for your quantity of icing sugar. Mix together in a bowl until thoroughly combined.

19. Toast your pumpkin seeds in a small, dry frying pan (skillet) over a medium heat until they start popping. Keep toasting for 30 seconds or so and add the salt, then sprinkle with just enough water to sizzle and dissolve the salt so that it will stick to the seeds – too much water and your seeds will boil and become chewy. Cook away the water and dry out the seeds, then continue to toast until golden. Tip out onto a plate to cool.

20. Mix your toasted seeds with the cacao nibs and pearl sugar in a bowl.

21. Working with one at a time, first dunk a bun upside down into the icing, lift it out and allow any excess to drip back into the bowl before dipping it into your topping mixture. Place it upright back on the wire rack and rest until the icing dries and goes crunchy.

Christmas stollen

Christmas Stollen

Makes 2

100g (3½oz) warm milk, 25–30°C (77–86°F)

1 medium egg (50g/1¾oz egg without the shell)

1 egg yolk (20g/¾oz egg yolk), the white reserved for the marzipan (see below)

15g (½oz) fresh yeast, crumbled, or 7g (¼oz) fast-action dried yeast

250g (9oz) strong white bread flour, plus extra for dusting

4g (1 teaspoon) salt

40g (1½oz) golden caster (superfine) sugar

4g (2 teaspoons) mixed spice

50g (1¾oz) room-temperature unsalted butter, broken up into pieces, plus 50g/1¾oz for brushing the baked stollen

For the filling

50g (1¾oz) sultanas (golden raisins)

50g (1¾oz) dried apricots

50g (1¾oz) dried cranberries

50g (1¾oz) candied orange peel, chopped

For the marzipan

100g (3½oz) ground almonds (almond meal)

50g (1¾oz) golden caster (superfine) sugar

50g (1¾oz) icing (confectioners’) sugar, plus extra for dusting

Pinch of salt

1 egg white reserved from making the dough

Method

Pre-soaking the dried fruit: Overnight 1. Place all your dried fruit in a bowl and pour over just enough water to cover. Soak at room temperature overnight.

2. Drain the soaked fruit and pat dry really well with kitchen paper, then mix with the peel. Set aside. Making the dough: 20–25 minutes

3. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, whole egg and egg yolk and yeast with a balloon whisk until the yeast has softened.

4. Add the flour, salt, sugar and spice, then mix with a dough scraper until the mixture starts to come together into a rough dough. Add the butter and dimple it into the dough with your fingertips.

5. Turn your dough out onto a clean work surface and knead without any additional flour for 10 minutes. It has the potential to be slippery and buttery here, but keep your scraper handy to tidy up every once in a while and the dough will come together nicely.

6. Cover the dough with a clean cloth and rest on the work surface for 5 minutes or so to make the next stage easier.

Adding the fruit: 5–10 minutes

7. Dust the work surface lightly with flour and roll out the dough with a rolling pin into a 30cm (12in) circle. Sprinkle over half your fruit mixture evenly and dimple it into the dough with your fingertips. Fold the bottom third of your dough circle up and the top third down over it. Then press the dough with your fingertips to spread it into a rectangle.

8. Sprinkle your remaining fruit evenly over the dough and again dimple it in with your fingertips. Roll up the dough from one short side into a short sausage.

Resting: 1½–2 hours

9. Shape the dough into a ball and place it back in the bowl. Sprinkle the top with a little flour, cover with an upturned bowl and rest at room temperature for 1½–2 hours.

Making the marzipan: 5–10 minutes

10. Meanwhile, mix together the dry ingredients for the marzipan in a bowl. Then add the egg white and keep mixing until a dough forms.

11. Work the marzipan with your hands on the work surface until it has all come together. Cut it in half and roll each piece into a sausage about 12–15cm (4½–6in) long, dusting with flour along the way. Set aside at room temperature.

Dividing and pre-shaping: 2 minutes

12. Divide the dough in half with your dough scraper, about 370g (13oz) each depending on how much moisture your fruit absorbed. If you want the pieces of dough to be exactly the same size, weigh the dough as a whole, divide the weight by 2 and then weigh out each piece accordingly.

13. Fold and roll each piece of dough into a tight ball.

Resting: 15 minutes

14. Line up your dough balls on the work surface, cover with an upturned bowl and rest for 15 minutes to relax ready for the next stage. Shaping: 5–10 minutes

15. Line a large baking tray with baking parchment.

16. Dust the work surface with flour. Working with one at a time, slide your dough scraper underneath a dough ball to release it and flip it sticky side up onto the dusted surface. Roll it out into a 15–20cm (6–8in) circle with a rolling pin, then push the rolling pin down horizontally across the middle. Roll up and down slightly to create a flattened area in the middle about 10cm (4in) wide, with a plump bit of dough at the top and bottom.

17. Lay your marzipan sausage in the flat area and fold the top part of the dough over it so that the 2 plump parts meet. Press your fingertips down between the rolled-up marzipan and 2 two pieces of dough to seal the gap, then place on your lined tray. If you want, you can pinch the dough to seal it around the ends of the marzipan, but I like to leave them open and that way you get a crunchy golden piece of marzipan on the end slices. Space the 2 stollen well apart on the tray to give them plenty of room to expand.

Resting: 1–1½ hours

18. Cover the stollen with a cloth and rest for 1–1½ hours. They may not puff up as much as you may be expecting, but that’s because a large part of them are made of marzipan, which obviously doesn’t puff up! Touch the plump part of dough, and if it feels soft and delicate, you are good to bake.

19. Towards the end of resting, preheat your oven to 180°C fan/400°F/Gas Mark 6 with a shelf in the middle and a deep roasting tray on the oven floor. Half fill a kettle.

Baking and finishing: 25–30 minutes

20. Boil the kettle.

21. Place the baking tray on the oven shelf and carefully pour the hot water into the tray below. Bake your stollen for 25–30 minutes. Finishing: 5 minutes

22. As soon as they are cool enough to handle, transfer the stollen to a wire rack. Place the lining paper underneath the rack to catch any butter drips. Dip a pastry brush into the extra soft butter and brush it all over while the stollen are still hot, then dust liberally with a thick blanket of icing sugar. Let them cool completely before slicing.

Tip to get ahead with your filling

The marzipan takes no time at all to make, but if you wish you can make it in advance, roll it up into sausages ready to use and keep them in the fridge where they will firm up. Then take them out as you are making your dough and leave at room temperature so that they are not cold when you fill your stollen.

Recipes extracted from Bake With Jack: Bread Every Day by Jack Sturgess, Ebury Press, £22. Photography by Andrew Hayes-Watkins