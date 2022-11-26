Top 12: Bored with turkey for Christmas? Here’s a dozen unusual festive foods enjoyed in other parts of the world

We’re hardly in a position to raise any eyebrows over other nations’ holiday food choices. After all, we massage cuts of beef with sugar and spices and douse with booze a fat-filled ‘cake’ we’ve made several months prior, before setting it alight. That said, check out these original options

12 China: Ping’an guo Apples are more of a Halloween vibe for this part of the world, however, in China, they reportedly enjoy the practice of gifting ‘peace apples’. The apple of choice is carved to display a symbol, or painted with a picture, then wrapped in brightly coloured paper and given to one’s nearest and dearest on Christmas Eve. Why apples? Well, it’s a play on words. The translation of Christmas Eve is ping’an ye (evening of peace), while the Chinese word for apple is the similar-sounding ping guo. And, lo, ping’an guo was born!

11 Italian-American: Feast of the seven fishes Given that Christmas Eve is traditionally a day of abstinence for Catholics (so red meat is verboten), Italian Americans have managed to circumvent this somewhat by throwing the mother of all fish fests. While Festa dei Sette Pesci sounds like one mean seafood linguini — consisting of baccalà (salted cod), calamari, mussels, shrimp, scallops, tuna, and smelts — other cohorts go the whole hog, serving an array of separate fish dishes, such as stuffed lobster, prawn cocktail, and fried eel.

10 Sweden: Gubbröra Who wouldn’t love a hearty bowl of ‘old man’s mix’ of a crisp Christmas morning? Living up to its translation, this mix comprises whitebait (known as Swedish anchovies) and hard-boiled eggs with some herbs. If that sounds a bit on the heavy side, the anchovies can be replaced with a fish of your choice — perhaps some pickled herring or poached whiting might be more to your liking?

9 Portugal: Lampreia De Ovos An effigy of a large, eel-like, blood-sucking fish honed from eggs, sugar syrup, and almonds? Don’t mind if we do! For those of you who don’t like the idea of ingesting an ancient form of a jawless sea beast even in confectionery form, the Portuguese also reputedly enjoy rabanadas, which is their take on French toast.

8 Venezuela: Hallacas/Tamales Not to be confused with the Hot Tamales sweets; hallacas are the Venezuelan equivalent of the humble and much loved tamale. For those who need reminding, they effectively involve wrapping a mix of meat and veg in a cornmeal dough, which is then swaddled tightly in corn or banana leaves, tied, and then steamed.

7 Canada: Chicken Bone Candy Oh, Canada. As a people, they do love a well-executed jape. What better way to cod someone into thinking they’re eating chicken bone candy than calling something chicken bone candy? Instead of stuffing sweet wrappers with mashed chicken carcasses, the aforementioned candy is in fact dark chocolate wrapped in a candied pink cinnamon-flavoured crust. Do they look like deep-fried chicken bones? Nope. Perhaps that’s part of the joke. If I had to compare them with something we have on our shores, it would be those hard-boiled cinnamon sweets filled with chocolate.

6 Poland: Wigilia, Carp and Pierogi When it comes to festive foods, the Polish have every course sewn up days in advance. Kicking off with Wigilia (Christmas Eve dinner), this involves no less than 12 “apostle” dishes. As for the dishes themselves, they usually involve light bites like cabbage rolls, red borscht, kutya (sweet grain dish), and a spot of herring. Freshwater carp also features heavily as a Christmas centrepiece, or — if dumplings are more your thing — pierogis are stuffed with pretty much anything you fancy, such as mushrooms, cheese, various meats, and fruit.

5 Philippines: Whole Pigs A whole suckling pig on a spit doesn’t sound too out there. This was a traditional feast invented by the Spanish during their rule in the Philippines. The pig is filled with tamarind, lemongrass, garlic and other stuffing, and served with soy sauce.

4 Greenland: Kiviak Inuit communities enjoy a couple of traditional delectables at this time of year, with kiviak — small seabirds (auks, to be exact) that have been fermented over three months in seal blubber being a staple festive dish. After fermentation, the blubber is unwrapped, the birds are defeathered and relieved of skin, then consumed whole. The dish is usually started in spring and retrieved in the midst of winter as a festive treat.

3 South Africa: Mopane Worms Who wouldn’t be partial to some fried worms of a Christmas morning? Although, if you’re willing this plant-loving “worm” to be dainty as a mealworm, you’re bound to be disappointed. What the description fails to impart is that this South African delicacy, which coincides with the Christmas-time harvesting of the mopane plant, is actually more furry and bulbous in nature... making it closer to a juicy caterpillar. Still, at least they’re fried! And, like it or not, insects are the future of protein, so best get on board.

2 Japan: KFC If ever there was an advertising campaign that got legs — wings, and thighs... (apologies), it’s this one. Back in 1974, someone at the Kentucky Fried Chicken head office in Japan had one amazing idea — to market fried chicken as the go-to nosh for Christmas Day. And that person was Takeshi Okawara. He launched the first KFC Christmas campaign, offering a bucket of chicken (plus a bottle of booze) alongside a knowing nod that Christmas doesn’t just have to be for kids. With a slogan comprising of three little words — “Kurisumasu ni wa kentakkii” (Kentucky for Christmas) — and the prospect of having zero food prep and washing up, it’s little wonder this no-hassle ode to the festive season took off.

1 Norway: Smalahove What better way to warm the cockles after slogging through the inevitable snow of a Nordic Christmas, than sinking your chattering teeth into some softly boiled, buttery potatoes — and a sheep’s head? If you’re wondering how a sheep’s head could be succulent, it’s prepped by being soaked in water for 24 hours, followed by brine for a further 24 hours. Then it’s dried and salted before being boiled for an hour. Finally, it’s presented alongside mashed rutabaga (turnip to you), boiled spuds, and a sizeable sausage. Should you manage to find yourself with a spare sheep’s head the Sunday before Christmas, it’s recommended that the ears and eyes be eaten first as they’re the fattiest morsels. However, if you miss the boat on either of those, fret not, for the cheeks and the tongue are reputedly the tastiest. Håper det smaker!