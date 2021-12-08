Use a meat thermometer! Food safety appeal as 80% of NI home cooks don’t know correct temperature to properly heat festive turkey
Nearly 80% of Northern Ireland’s home cooks admit to not knowing the correct temperature their Christmas turkey must reach to be cooked safely, research has revealed.
Over half of festive home chefs (57%) were also concerned about overcooking their turkey and serving it dry (37%) or undercooking the turkey and it not being safe to eat (20%).
The poll of over 300 adults here revealed that eight in 10 adults plan on cooking a roast turkey as their festive meat of choice on the dining table this Christmas.
The research was commissioned by safefood – the all-island food safety body – to encourage festive home cooks to ‘Trust the Meat Thermometer’ this Christmas.
It stresses that a meat thermometer takes the guesswork out of cooking Christmas dinner and ensures a safe and tasty turkey, which needs to be cooked all the way through to 75 degrees Celsius.
Previous safefood research revealed that less than 2% of people followed all the basic food safety checks for ensuring meat is safely cooked.
Dr Linda Gordon, chief specialist in food science at safefood, said: “Whatever cooking method, timings or recipes you use; you will know your turkey is cooked and ready to eat when you take it out of the oven and pop the meat thermometer in the thickest part of the meat between the breast and leg and it reaches 75 degrees Celsius.
"For poultry like turkey, chicken and other meat joints, it is important that they are cooked until piping hot, with no pink meat and the juices running clear.”
Safefood has teamed up with radio presenter, Jordan Humphries, and local head chef, Ben Arnold, to launch their ‘Trust the Meat Thermometer’ Christmas food safety campaign to help take the stress out of cooking Christmas dinner.
“The most important thing is that you enjoy the day, so don’t put yourself under too much pressure to cook overly complicated recipes. Plan everything out beforehand and stick to that plan.
“Use a meat thermometer and take the guess work out of cooking your Christmas turkey – it really does add that extra layer of reassurance.”
Safefood’s Top Tips for Cooking the Perfect Christmas Dinner
For more information, visit www.safefood.net/christmas or follow safefood on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.