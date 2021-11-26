Warm up with these winter comfort dishes

Tasty gnocchi, baked potato with your filling of choice, and a delicious apple galette are sure to impress on cold nights

This week, it’s all about winter comfort food . When the supermarket shelves lay empty during the worst of our lockdowns, I recall spotting packs of gnocchi lying lonely in the pasta aisles as the more popular shapes of spaghetti and penne were snapped up. I was surprised, as it’s an ingredient I always pick up and like to have to hand for speedy little comfort food suppers.