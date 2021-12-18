We prefer our partners over our mums to make a Christmas dinner, survey reveals

More people here prefer their partners to cook Christmas dinner over their mums.

School-feeding charity Mary’s Meals surveyed 2,000 people in the UK asking who they’d most like to cook Christmas dinner.

Almost half chose a family member over celebrity chefs such as Jamie Oliver, Delia Smith, Nigella Lawson, Nadiya Hussain or Gordon Ramsay, with the majority choosing their mum.

But here, more people chose their partner (35%) over their mum (29%).

Forty-five per cent of locals preferred a family member to make Christmas dinner, while 16% said they liked to prepare the feast themselves, and 8% said they would choose a friend.

Only 6% chose dad, the same percentage who chose gran or grandad.

No one here trusted their in-laws, brother, aunt or uncle to cook Christmas dinner.

Mary’s Meals serves more than two million children with a nutritious meal every day in schools in 19 of the world’s poorest countries.

The promise of a good meal attracts children to the classroom, giving them the energy and opportunity to learn.

Each December the charity holds a virtual ‘Big Family Christmas’ to raise funds to feed even more hungry children.

Last year nearly 9,000 people around the world took part.

Emma Hutton of Mary’s Meals said: “Tis the season to be jolly, and it seems nothing makes us jollier than a home-cooked Christmas meal.

“At Mary’s Meals, we want to spread that joy to as many of the world’s most impoverished children as possible.

“Setting a place at our virtual table is a great way to give a truly life-changing gift, especially as each place set this Christmas will feed two children for an entire year.

“I look forward to seeing as many names at the table as possible as we celebrate our Big Family Christmas.”

Recent statistics showed the price of an average Christmas dinner could be up to £27, a rise of 89p from 2020.

Analysts at market research company Kantar found the cost of 10 key items for a family of four had climbed by 3.4%.

It comes as the rising price of some of the most expensive ingredients in the festive feast offsets a fall in the price of basic vegetables including potatoes, carrots and parsnips.

Industry figures revealed that overall grocery inflation rose to 3.2% in the four weeks to November 28, its highest level since June last year.