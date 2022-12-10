What to buy tech lovers this Christmas

From phones and smartwatches to playful gadgets, Adrian Weckler rounds up some of the best products that will delight the tech lover.

Sennheiser Momentum 3, £229

Most premium noise cancelling headphones are rubbery and plastic-looking. Sennheiser’s Momentum 3 Wireless have a much better aesthetic. As a gift, they’d probably meet with a far more enthusiastic reception than some of the more anonymous-looking alternatives. They do the business, too, with great audio quality. The active noise cancellation on board is decent, though not quite at the level of a few high-end rivals. Then again, these have now dropped in price in some outlets, and are considerably under the price of most premium competitors.

Sennheiser Momentum 3

Sony Linkbuds, £109

Think of Sony’s Linkbuds as the opposite of noise cancelling ear buds. They have — for want of a better term — a hole in the middle. This open-ring design is specifically to let you be aware of other things going on around you, such as traffic or other external signals you may need to be conscious of in the moment.

So they’re safer to use on bikes or in the car. Think of it as a much better version of the ‘transparent’ mode that many earbuds have, where the microphone is used to partly channel in outside noise to your ears; the issue those transparent modes have is that the external noise can sound unnaturally tinny and disruptive —as if they were being relayed to you from a microphone. The flip side, naturally, is that they are the least likely to block out external noise. The sound quality is excellent — among the best that Sony has produced in this price range.

Sony Linkbuds

Amazon Echo Dot was £54.99, currently £26.99

There are a few reasons to consider Amazon’s Echo Dot as a Christmas gift. It makes a great radio, for one — all the radio stations are available just by asking for their name. It also has outsized audio quality and, if you already have a better speaker or a hifi you’re not using much, can be physically connected to give you the best quality smart speaker set-up in your neighbourhood.

It may not always be this cheap. Amazon has a lost a fortune on its Echo speaker ranges which it believed would encourage people to sign up to Amazon Prime shopping. That marketing bet has essentially given the rest of us high quality smart speakers that play anything we want for half-nothing. There are signs that this subsidised party may soon be coming to an end.

Amazon Echo Dot

Apple Watch SE, from £259

The Apple Watch SE may be the best all-round smartwatch at something close to a reasonable price. While it’s lacking some of the sensors on the Series 8, it’s largely the same smartwatch as the more expensive Apple variant for the majority of everyday things you’re likely to use it for.

The updated model has crash detection, which is a motion sensor that gives the Watch the ability to detect a car crash and then report it to emergency services and your own emergency contacts. It also has a new low power mode, which effectively doubles your watch’s battery life — from just over one day to around two days — by turning off things like the heart rate sensor.

Crucially, it still lets you do almost all of the other everyday things you might want, like payments and playing music.

Apple Watch SE

Ray-ban Wayfarer Stories, £299

Ray-ban’s Wayfarer Stories smart glasses have earned a bad rap. Mostly, this is because they were launched and marketed by Facebook, which added in cameras on the front. But if you never use those cameras, the smart glasses still seem to be quite a nice gift. This is for two reasons.

First, the most advanced technical element of the glasses isn’t actually their cameras; it’s the speakers. The audio quality on these speakers (built into the side of the frames) is surprisingly good. Good enough to listen to the radio or a podcast, if not quite what you’d want for long periods of music. There’s also a built-in microphone, meaning you can use them for hands-free phone calls.

The other reason for their appeal is the design. These are almost identical in styling and shape to Ray-ban’s regular Wayfarers, which usually cost around £200 without any of the tech on board. So what you’re getting is actually a pair of fashion sunglasses with some smart features added in.

Ray-ban Wayfarer Stories

Huawei Band 7, £50

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker watch that’s fairly simple to use and does all the basics pretty well at a rock bottom price, this is probably it. Huawei’s Band 7 has a bright Amoled screen and is waterproof. Its battery life is more than an Apple Watch, although it doesn’t have an always-on display. It’s nicely designed, too, going for a rectangular screen that makes it look like a large, high-end Fitbit. The watch works with any smartphone but doesn’t have GPS, so won’t let you accurately map your walks. Instead, it’s mainly to give you the basics about your fitness.

Huawei Band 7

Amazon Kindle Scribe, £329.99

Kindles have proven their worth over the last decade, but have always suffered from one flaw — they’re too small for those whose eyesight isn’t what it used to be. This new 10-inch version display is the same size as a normal iPad, allowing those of us without 20-20 vision to read more than a few lines of text without constantly having to flick onwards. Its other big selling point, for those who might be interested, is that it comes with a stylus for taking notes. As ever with Kindles, the screen is anti-glare and is easy to read in sunlight; it’s also kind on battery life, which is way longer than an iPad.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

JBL Partybox Encore, £299.99

You only think you don’t like karaoke. But everyone knows that when it all starts to kick off, you grab the microphone and belt out your version of Mr Brightside. Affordable karaoke speakers have come a long way. And there probably isn’t a better quality, more fun kit for under £300 than this JBL model. The 100-watt cube speaker belts out good enough audio to fill a room, while the accompanying wireless microphone syncs automatically.

A second port in the speaker allows for a second, wired, microphone. The speaker itself is rechargeable, with a battery life of up to 10 hours per charge, and has disco lights on-board. It’s also splashproof with an IPX4 rating.

If you really want to go for it, you can wirelessly pair two of the speakers together for full stereo.