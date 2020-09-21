Co Antrim man pens book on his fight to recover £25k lost in scam

Ex-lecturer writes survivor's guide after he fell for sophisticated swindle

A retired lecturer who had to fight for nine months to recover £25,000 he lost in a banking scam has published a book about the traumatic experience.

Dr Jonathan Leakey, who lives in Ballymena, hopes the book, called 'Scam Survivor - How One Victim Fought Back', will help other people protect themselves from fraudsters.

The 58-year-old, a former lecturer in modern languages at Ulster University's Coleraine campus, fell victim to the sophisticated swindle in March 2018.

In just a few minutes, in a single transfer, he lost thousands of pounds.

It took months of wrangling before he and his wife Tricia, to whom he dedicates the book, were able to recover the money. They were finally refunded in December that year.

"It was a challenge, quite traumatic at the time but thankfully we came through it," he said.

"At various times, I had to pick myself up, from self-reproach and just feeling stupid. But we got a lot of help from various people, including a retired lawyer friend."

The father-of-two grown-up children explained how the scammers inserted a fake text into his bank's text-stream on his mobile phone, warning him of fraudulent activity on his debit card.

In a hurry to protect his account, he rang a number which put him through to a fraudster, 'Tanya', "who did a very good job convincing me she was from our bank".

Within "a matter of minutes", the large sum of cash had been removed from his account in one single transfer.

Dr Leakey added: "Immediately after the call, I went to my account and I couldn't get on, so they were obviously in there, emptying it.

"I had taken a severance package a couple of years before from the university so we were living off that money.

"Words can't describe how it felt. Even today, when a text or phone call comes in, or if I have to go on to my online account, there is a tension that wasn't there before.

"We are already helping two guys who last month lost five-figure sums. That's my main desire, to help everyone from the millennials to the elderly.

"It has been a cleansing, healing process to get the book published."

The book details the sequence of events on the day of the scam, and how the couple picked themselves up and fought to recover their money.

It includes practical guidance and useful information on what to do and the best people to contact at each stage.

It is aimed at those who have not yet been a victim of fraud, and want to know how to spot a scam and protect themselves better, as well as also those who have been the victim and who despair of ever recovering their money, or of getting over the trauma.

Stressing that scamming can affect anyone, Dr Leakey said: "I am the neighbourhood watch officer for my street and I have a PhD in computing. My wife and I are naturally risk averse and very careful. Before this happened, I thought I was scam-aware."

The book is available on Amazon from the Kindle Store and in paperback. Go to www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/1838128905