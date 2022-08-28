Cottagecore — the Instagram trend that’s become the real-life antidote to Covid and capitalism
A simpler, slower, more sustainable life — filled with wildflowers and home baking —cottagecore has leapt from a social media hashtag to a viable way of living
Liadán Hynes
Women in floaty dresses wandering in fields looking faintly plaintive. Lots of gingham. Dappled sunlight. Meadows and flowers. Evidence of baking. Knitting, wreaths, baskets, bustier-style dresses that suggest some traditional notion of a milkmaid. And, of course, cottages.