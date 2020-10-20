Crash survivor Daniel Muldoon scales new heights to raise cash for air ambulance

On a high: Daniel during his abseil to help the Air Ambulance

A Co Tyrone man who spent two weeks in intensive care following a serious crash has raised funds for the air ambulance team who saved his life.

Daniel Muldoon from Coalisland was involved in a motorcycle accident outside Dungannon on July 12 last year.

Daniel was driving his Yamaha YZF R125 motorcycle with his friend Birt when he hit a slump in the road sending the motorcycle into a cast iron fence. Padraig McCann was out digging in his garden and witnessed Daniel's crash, immediately phoning 999.

Emergency services from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and PSNI, as well as the charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland helicopter, were tasked to the scene. Daniel initially tried to get up and walk after the impact but was encouraged to sit down by his friend Birt, who then phoned Daniel's partner Laura.

Within minutes, emergency crews arrived at the scene followed by the Air Ambulance NI helicopter.

Laura could see the helicopter circling in the air from her kitchen window nearby but didn't realise the seriousness of what had happened until she reached hospital. Despite remaining conscious after the accident, Daniel had suffered a range of internal injuries including six smashed ribs, a punctured lung, punctured diaphragm and had lacerated his liver in three places.

He was in severe pain and due to the severity of his injuries, the HEMS (Helicopter Emergency Medical Service) team decided that Daniel should be placed into a medically induced coma at the roadside.

Daniel said: "I can remember being in an awful lot of pain and discomfort and then the doctor told me he was going to put me to sleep and that's the last thing I remember before waking up in hospital two or three days later."

The HEMS team then travelled with Daniel via road ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

Daniel with family and friends at the Air Ambulance headquarters

He spent three weeks there - two of which were in intensive care. Daniel, a self-employed owner of Muldoon's TV Aerials and Satellite Services, found himself having to recover at home over the next five months, slowly regaining his full mobility and strength.

Daniel, and his father Eugene, were so thankful for what the Air Ambulance NI team and all the emergency services did for him they decided to sign up to the Derry Tower Abseil fundraising event just before lockdown in March - hosted by the Air Ambulance NI Charity ­- and raising more than £1,700.

Daniel added: "I could never thank the Air Ambulance team enough for saving my life and I wanted to do something to give back for all their help."