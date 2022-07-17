Dear Mary: I’ve only ever had sex with men but now I want to marry a woman and have children

I am a 35-year-old guy and I have only had sex with men all my life. The thing is, I now want to date girls, but the problem is I don’t have any experience when it comes to girls. I don’t even know how to approach them. Also, another thing is that I am only aroused by males, so I just want to know if maybe I need to see a sex therapist and if indeed I can be assisted with my problem. I honestly wish to start a family and have a wife and kids — even one child would be great.