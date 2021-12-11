Diarmuid Gavin: how to protect your plants from the cold weather

Mulching the base of larger trees and wrapping up or moving smaller species indoors will help them to survive the winter months

The December garden is a tranquil one — a welcome retreat from the hurly burly of the run-up to Christmas. Deciduous trees have mostly shed their leaves, and herbaceous plants are dying back. Squirrels race busily to collect their bounty, and a robin hops impatiently, waiting for the gardener to fork over some earth and reveal some juicy worms.