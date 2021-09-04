Diarmuid Gavin: Off-the-wall colours to glam up your garden walls and fencing

Set the stage for a dramatic new look by framing your flowers and foliage with walls and fences painted in striking, hot hues

In the theatre of gardening, the plants are the stars holding our gaze through the seasons. To see them at their best, a good backdrop is essential. For most gardens, the background or stage set will be our fences and walls, and often these can be what the builder left behind — unpainted wooden fence panels or bare concrete walls. While foliage and flowers provide a changing kaleidoscope of colours, your background walls and fences are part of the picture too, and there’s no reason why they can’t be gorgeous colours as well.