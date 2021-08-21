Diarmuid Gavin: The best flowers to turn up the heat with some high-summer colour

The best and brightest flowers to plant for a blazing-hot display of scorching shades

August in the garden can be a sizzling affair. But not so much this year! However, even if the weather doesn’t always live up to expectations, planning a good planting scheme can ensure your flowers dazzle, with rich, warm colours of red, pink and orange predominating.

Hanging baskets are glowing with neon-violet petunias, scarlet geraniums and peach, red and orange begonias, while borders are lit up with red-hot pokers, radiant sunflowers and brightly coloured salvias. In my plot, garnet penstemons, purple osteospermums, red gerberas and pink cosmos are adding sunshine and cheer.

So, where to begin getting hot, hot, hot in the garden?

Perennials, annuals, bulbs, corms and tubers all play their part — here are some of my favourites for high-summer colour.

For a fanfare of bright hues in the border as we approach the end of August, you can rely on crocosmias to provide the fireworks. Also sometimes known as montbretia, this cormous perennial is low-maintenance and easy to grow. Plant in full sun or partial shade, in moist, well-drained soil, preferably with a bit of shelter — it flourishes in the damp hedgerows of southwest Ireland. ‘Jackanapes’ is a cheeky chap with a flourish of yellow/orange and red flowers, but with a tidier and more compact habit than some of the larger varieties such as ‘Lucifer’. Flowering can diminish when the plant becomes over-congested so lift and divide if necessary in spring.

Campsis radicans is a lovely late-summer flowering climber, bringing some hot colour just when the garden needs a bit of pep. It’s a deciduous perennial climber that self-clings to walls and pergolas by means of aerial roots. Its exotic scarlet and orange trumpet flowers would leave you to imagine that it must be tender, but it’s hardy enough. There’s also a lovely yellow variety called ‘Flava’. For maximum flowering, however, plant against a sunny, sheltered, warm wall. Prune in late winter/early spring.

Tithonia rotundifolia ‘Torch’ is the Mexican sunflower, a half-hardy annual. The flowers are a glorious burst of orange, which will brighten up the dullest summer day. Reaching around 3-4ft, this will mingle in the borders and flower freely until October. It also makes a good cut flower. Sow from seed in mid-spring.

Cannas really only come into their own in later summer but they are worth the wait. Even before the tropical flowers emerge, the large jungle leaves provide bold form, and I love the bronze-leaved ones. Unless you are in a mild, sheltered area, the tubers need to be overwintered somewhere frost-free. Planting in the ground allows them the room they need to grow, so if you’re planting in a pot, make sure it’s a big one.

Hanging baskets and containers the length and breadth of the country are full of trailing blue lobelias. But let me introduce you to another lobelia: ‘Hadspen Purple’. It shares the classic lobelia flower shape — all lobelia flowers have two lips, usually an upper lip with two lobes, with the bottom lip divided into three lobes. However, unlike the bedding lobelia, this variety is hardy. It has really beautiful, rich purple flowers, which will last all the way through to the autumn. While it likes to be in the sun, it can manage partial shade, but it doesn’t like to dry out so plant it in moist soil such as slightly boggy soil.

Cleome ‘Violet Queen’ is an easy half-hardy annual that delivers plenty of flowers — wonderful bright violet globes of spidery blooms that are quite dramatic. They grow to around 4-5ft in height and, planted en masse, they can look like a really unusual shrub! Deadhead regularly to encourage more flowers. The stems are a little sticky and spiny so wear gloves when handling them.

Plant of the week

Dahlia ‘Thomas Edison’

Dahlia ‘Thomas Edison’ If you like your dahlias big and bold, here’s a great one. It’s a decorative dahlia so has quite a big head on it with beautiful dark violet petals. It stands tall at around a metre in height so may need staking in windier or exposed situations. This will make a stunning cut flower, and cutting will encourage a few more blooms on their way.

Reader Q&A

Flowering rush

I have a small pond with some flowering rush that have toppled over and are floating on the surface. Any suggestions to fix this? — Gillian

Pond plants like any other plants will outgrow their pots. The expanding root systems push out the soil and gravel that kept the pot weighted down at the bottom of the pool and so the entire plant starts to surface. So your rush will need repotting and/or lifting and dividing depending on its size. It’s a messy job but it will rejuvenate your plant. You will need a larger mesh pot, aquatic compost and some pebble or stone. Cut off the smaller pot and gently tease out the root system. Replant in a larger pot and cover with gravel or pebbles and gently lower to the bottom of your pond.

