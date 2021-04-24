Diarmuid Gavin: Use climbing plants to transform your urban garden

Climbers are a great way to introduce greenery, colour, habitats for wildlife and privacy to small spaces

Gardens are becoming smaller, and in urban areas, they’re often no more than courtyards — and courtyards surrounded by stark walls or fence panels can be uninviting or oppressive.

To kick off your garden adventures in such plots and to soften your boundaries, start with climbing plants.

Climbers are a good way to introduce greenery, colour, habitats for wildlife and privacy. Their natural inclination is to climb towards the light and as they do, they cloak the walls and create a pleasing curtain of foliage.

When space is limited and you are trying to fit in some seating, and perhaps a table or barbecue area as well, it’s a good way to introduce plants without taking up too much volume.

Planting in the ground is always preferable to pots, however that’s often not possible in courtyards which may be paved or concreted over. For your climbers to have a good life with access to reserves of moisture and feed, choose big and deep pots.

Container plants require a commitment from you to look after them. It’s a bit like getting a new puppy — very exciting at the beginning, but sometimes that enthusiasm wanes. As with pets, container plants will rely on you for watering, feeding and maintenance.

Part of the solution may be to install a simple irrigation system. It will prove an invaluable addition and help growth markedly. And while you holiday, it will keep watering. To get the best plants, liquid feed regularly through the growing season, and top dress the containers in spring with a fresh compost or mulch.

Evergreen climbers earn their place by providing a verdant cover, even in the depth of winter, but they don’t need to be boring. One of my top choices for a courtyard climber is Trachelospermum jasminoides, the star jasmine. It has handsome dark green leaves — which turn a little bronze in autumn, but don’t fall off — and a delightfully fragranced white flower through the summer.

Solanum crispum is semi-evergreen in sheltered spots, which courtyards often are. It’s vigorous and produces potato-like flowers in bunches. I have the purple variety ‘Glasnevin’ and it never fails to please.

A handy climber for a shady area is the climbing hydrangea, H. petiolaris (above). It attaches itself to the wall using roots along its stems, so no need for a trellis or other apparatus to help it up the wall. It does require patience, however, as it takes it time to get going — I planted one a few years ago and only this year am I seeing it really take off. The rewards are the charming white lacecap flowers in summer.

You could also try some annual climbers, which will provide some quick cover and flowers for this year. One of the most vigorous is Cobaea scandens, the cup-and-saucer vine. It has eye-catching, big, bell-shaped purple flowers and will race away for the summer. It’s half-hardy, so wait until frost has past before planting seedlings outside.

Another half-hardy is the Chilean glory flower, which will also romp away once it gets going. Fabulous red and orange tubular flowers will transform the most boring wall into an exotic picture this summer.

Create a romantic courtyard with a climbing rose. Zephirine Drouhin is one of the best climbers, with sumptuous, pink flowers and a beautiful fragrance. It’s a repeat flowerer, which appears to flower almost continuously through the summer, so it’s great value. It’s thornless too, which is an added bonus.

Ask Diarmuid: ‘Why is there black mould on my camellia flowers this year?’

Q: Last year my camellia flowered lovely but this year I found the leaves, stems and buds with black stuff on them. What is it? Mags, from Castletownbere

Diarmuid replies: This is a common problem with camellias and aphids (or greenfly) are often the cause. They exude a sugary sap-like excretion, sometimes called honeydew. This becomes the base for a black mould or fungus to grow which is the black stuff you have spotted. So you can clean up your shrub by wiping off the mould but you also need to tackle these bugs.

You can use a spray made up of soft soap and warm water. It will clog up their spiracles (through which they breathe) and kill them. You will need to wash the soapy residue off the plants as well afterwards.

An alternative is to buy a biological control such as ladybirds or lacewings, and release them in your garden to deal them. Their larvae are voracious eaters of aphids. This doesn’t mean you should watch and wait while your plants are destroyed either. Get a hose out and spray the aphids off the plant. Many of them won’t survive the blasting and those that do will hopefully be eaten. If there are not so many you can pick or rub them off the leaves with your fingers.

Plant of the week

Magnolia ‘Leonard Messel’ is a gorgeous variety for the domestic garden as it doesn’t grow too big and doesn’t mind a clay soil. Position in full sun for maximum production of those delicious sugary pink petals.

Submit your gardening questions to Diarmuid via his Instagram @diarmuidgavin using the hashtag #weekendgarden