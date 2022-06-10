Diary of a short-term Lord Mayor of Belfast after Alliance councillor Michael Long’s three-week stint

Alliance councillor Michael Long took on the duties of Belfast’s Lord Mayor between Kate Nicholl’s election to Stormont on May 9 and Tina Black’s election to the mayoral post on June 1.

He’s been sharing his agenda over that three-week period.

Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8

The first inkling we may need a new Lord Mayor came after the first count of the Assembly election in South Belfast, where the previous Lord Mayor and my party colleague, Kate Nicholl, alongside outgoing Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw, had significantly increased their vote share and it was a possibility both would be elected.

When both were, a resolution to the Lord Mayor issue was a lot more pressing. We had discussions amongst the Alliance group — we could leave the position vacant for the 23 days but that would mean no Lord Mayor for the city for the first time. The alternative was to nominate one of the remaining Councillors in our group — a diminishing pool, as three were now elected to Stormont.

On Sunday evening, the group nominated me for the role as the 80th Lord Mayor of Belfast — and the one with the shortest tenure.

Monday, May 9

I had never really considered the role of Lord Mayor due to my other job — owning and running a dental practice. I had been off work for a couple of weeks due to my Dad’s illness and eventual passing. The election followed, so I had to go back to work to catch up with some urgent issues. My first day as Lord Mayor therefore began in Donaghadee.

After lunchtime, I headed up to City Hall to prepare for the Council meeting during which I would be officially installed.

By 6pm, I was in the chamber and donned the chain soon afterwards. It seemed totally surreal after what had been a difficult few weeks, with lots of many highs for the party but some lows for our family.

During the meeting, I started my speech in Irish and English. The meeting went smoothly — the other Councillors behaved.

I then had the official photos taken with Naomi — for the first time a husband and wife had filled the roles of Lord Mayor and Consort. Naomi certainly liked her new bling, the Lady Mayoress’ chain.

I also had some photos taken with my Mum — a poignant reminder of our changed family circumstances.

Tuesday, May 10-Wednesday, May 11

Back to porridge with two full days in the dental practice. A lot of patients were looking for the chain and one quipped she would be telling everyone the Lord Mayor of Belfast was doing her teeth. Over the next couple of weeks, I juggled my schedule to keep working in the practice as well as at City Hall, something I just about managed for the three weeks.

Thursday, May 12

As a dog owner, I was delighted my first photo call was with Neela the Corgi, as I was promoting the upcoming Jubilee events.

Later that day, we had important visitors to the Parlour — the Secretary of State and then the artists who had been behind the local art exhibition in the Parlour which was organised for Kate. I was delighted Kate was able to join us and it was great to learn about the diverse artworks lining the walls. This proved very helpful for subsequent tours. It was particularly good to meet some of Belfast’s Turner Prize-winning Array Collective in person.

Friday, May 13

I decided to do my bit to promote public transport and caught the Glider to City Hall. I did this throughout the three weeks, as I think it is vital elected representatives show leadership on environmental issues.

I opened the Women’s Aid Annual Conference focused on Domestic Abuse before doing a photocall celebrating Belfast’s Fairtrade City status with new signage. As someone who has campaigned for Fairtrade for almost 20 years, I was delighted to be involved.

Saturday, May 14

At the start of every Council meeting, Kate had asked for young people to read out a letter and today we met up with all the letter writers, including Ezinne Nwosu, who had been Lord Mayor for the day. A selfie with the three Lord Mayors for 2021-22 followed — one born in Nigeria, another in Zimbabwe and me from Canada. A sign of Belfast’s growing diversity.

Sunday, May 15-Wednesday, May 18

A trip to Shankill Leisure Centre to watch the Futsal finals and present the trophies on Sunday, whilst Monday morning started with two events — launching Christian Aid week and LGBTQI+ Awareness Week. As a Christian who supports equality, I was delighted to be involved in both.

On Wednesday, I launched a Book of Condolences online for the murdered journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, before a big event in the Parlour to promote Learning Cities.

We welcomed civic leaders form across the island including the Mayor of Dublin. We compared our bling and it was interesting to contrast the English-style Dublin chain with a picture of King Billy on it, and ours complete with all its Irish symbolism and language.

Michael Long with East Belfaat GAA and the Sam Maguire trophy

Thursday, May 19

An early start to join a walking bus for primary school pupils at Our Lady’s Girls Primary in north Belfast was great fun as we walked along with the cast of the Wizard of Oz and the children promoting this more sustainable form of transport. Later in the day, I helped launch the new Flaxx outdoor space in the Linen Quarter, celebrate the 80th anniversary of the local beekeepers and joined the launch for the new Belfast One summer programme.

Friday, May 20

Today kicked off at Ravenhill where I learnt about community plans by Ulster Rugby, before a visit to Orange Order HQ at Schomberg House. For me it was important to reach out to groups from across our community and, as a Lisnasharragh Councillor, was pleased to meet those in my own electoral area.

I wanted to highlight the work of volunteers and those who have made a real difference to our city.

Too often we forget to thank those who helped make our city better and I decided to present Lord Mayor certificates.

Today was the turn of the QUB Virology team, who had taken a lead during the pandemic, and I later presented certificates to a retired PSNI officer from Colin, a local community worker in Ardcarn and a group of volunteers from Rainbow Alley who have worked on greening their local alleys.

Saturday, May 21

The big event today was the Irish Language rally to City Hall and it was great to be involved in such a positive and colourful event — I even got my face painted — whilst our dog made lots of canine friends. Later in the week, I was able to welcome some staff from Turas to the Parlour.

Sunday, May 22

As only the second Canadian born Lord Mayor, after Lord Pirrie back in 1896, I was keen to celebrate links between NI and Canada. On Victoria Day weekend, a Canadian holiday, I met up with a few fellow Canucks, including a Deputy Mayor from Ontario and the amazing Kylah from the Oui Poutine Canadian foodtruck, home to the amazing delicacies of poutine and Nanaimo bars.

Monday, May 23-Sunday, May 29

A lot more visits to the Parlour from visitors from North America and Europe, including the Croatian Ambassador to the UK, as well as from Belfast itself.

A big highlight was getting to sit in a DeLorean at the launch of the Colin Heritage Trail in west Belfast.

Michael Long in a de Lorean

Last year, I had served as High Sheriff but had limited opportunities to meet with my charities due to the pandemic. I rectified this with a class for asylum seekers hosted at Central Library by the Red Cross, as well as going to the Maker’s Market held by Storehouse.

This event was probably my favourite as I got a chance to see lots of those from around the globe who had made products for the market.

It was great to welcome newcomers to our city from places like Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq and share my message we want to support those who want to make Belfast their home.

On Friday, I also got to visit the new east Belfast, integrated, Irish medium school, Naiscoil na Seolta, and touch base with Linda Ervine, whilst Saturday saw me visit East Belfast GAA where I even got to see the famous Sam Maguire Trophy.

At the weekend I also attended a service marking RUC GC Day and the 100th Anniversary of the RUC at St Ann’s Cathedral, which was a particular honour as I remembered my grandfather’s service in the RUC.

Michael visiting Seaview Primary

The Last Few Days

I was delighted to attend a fantastic Jubilee Picnic at Seaview Primary School in north Belfast where I got to meet Poppy and Joel, the local King and Queen and eat lunch out of a Union Flag snack box.

The rest of the week saw Blues Festival launched, a visit to 4C UR Future at the Market and a particular highlight was welcoming the Belfast Giants to the Parlour along with their two trophies from this season.

My last day was June 1, and after a hectic few weeks I went out to the Jubilee Market, had a seat in the glorious sunshine and had a wee pint.

Unfortunately, I had to chair the handover and so it had to be non-alcoholic.

All that was left to do was to wish Cllr Tina Black all the best for the year ahead and to hope she enjoyed her year as much as I had my three weeks and two days.

Thanks, Belfast for helping me celebrate all that is positive in our wonderful city, whether you are British, Irish, Northern Irish or even all three plus Canadian.