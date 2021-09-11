Donal Skehan: Embrace comfort cooking with three-cheese baked tomato gnocchi and indulgent white chocolate bread pudding
The season for bakes and puddings has arrived as darker days draw us into the kitchen
Donal Skehan
There’s very little a day of comfort food cooking can’t fix and, as the autumn days roll in, I’m beginning to embrace a whole new season of cooking. I have always coveted a cosy Saturday with zero plans, and a well-stocked kitchen offers up plenty of opportunities to find comfort through dishes that a season of darker days requires.