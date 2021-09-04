Donal Skehan shares the secrets to magic midweek meals

Up your weeknight meal game with some big-flavour saviours — try these cracking chorizo chicken burgers, a punchy pad see ew and a gorgeous green miso pasta

Now that we’re just about back in the swing of things in the kitchen after all those lazy summer suppers, I’ve been relying on big flavours using pantry ingredients to freshen up our midweek meal game. Having a well-stocked pantry with little tubes, jars and tins of ingredients that become the building blocks of really great meals is key. You might not know when they will come in handy, but big-flavour saviours can be found in a dollop of harissa paste or a kick of miso. Even really good chorizo or bacon will add the base to almost any dish. This week, I have three recipes that are bound to tickle the taste buds and get your cooking game all revved up.