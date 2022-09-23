Donal Skehan’s autumn comfort recipes — braised beef shin lasagne, sticky apple cake and a chilli, coconut and sweet potato soup

I resist autumn cooking every year in an attempt to hold on to the last sweet moments of summer. But now, as the September days roll into October, the jig is up. As much as I pine for long, sunny days during our extensive Irish autumns and winters, my wife Sofie is much more prepared for the change in season. Embracing her Scandi traditions of making the house cosy for colder days, candles are lit and blankets are laid at the first howl of a sodden autumn day.