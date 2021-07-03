These alternative, delicious al fresco dishes make the most of quality food cooked over hot coals

Growing up in Ireland, cooking on the barbecue was relegated to the odd summer evening when the weather was decent and we managed to cobble together a feast of burnt sausages and burgers. These days, there’s more of a shift to incorporating the grill as an extension of the home kitchen. Heck, in the depths of the February lockdown, I cooked on the barbecue outside with an umbrella as a means of distracting myself from losing my mind and the monotony of cooking at home.