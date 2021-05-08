There’s a sense of excitement in the air with restrictions easing as we head towards the summer months in our house. Last year, baking was a national pastime that got people excited about sweet treats to drown our Covid sorrows with, but I think we’re past that now and it’s time we upped our game and gave the banana bread recipe the weekend off. This week, it’s all about home-made sweet treats to make and share, particularly as the idea of enjoying a slice of something special with coffee and friends isn’t far off.