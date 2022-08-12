Donal Skehan's simple summer salads — Chinese chopped chicken, Scandi salmon and cracked potato, and jewelled herb and rice

On these warm, sunny days, I want to spend less time in the kitchen and be outdoors as much as possible. A lot of what I serve throughout the day is the culmination of early morning pottering . Baby potatoes boiled and popped in the fridge for a simple side or a salad later for dinner, chicken roasted on the bone until crispy, dressings mixed in jam jars waiting for the moment of glory — all small jobs that lead to delicious meals later on that only require simple assembly.