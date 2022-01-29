Donal Skehan’s slow-cooked meals that are well worth the wait

Serve up melt-in-your-mouth pork and beef for a warm winter reward or take a break with some sticky ginger and treacle cake

On a cold January weekend, the kitchen calls my name. Not necessarily to spend hours away on a particular dish but instead to effortlessly tend to little elements of a meal that is made slowly throughout the day — perhaps prepping mindlessly while listening to a podcast, tended to in between the day’s comings and goings, and served without fuss as means to celebrate a slow day of time spent with family. Yes, January weekends deserve slow, celebratory cooking.