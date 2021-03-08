Doomscrolling – how relentlessly trawling news on social media is destroying your mental health
Unlike traditional media sources, social media never ends and many of us have fallen into the trap of spending hours reading Covid-related news at the expense of our psychological wellbeing. But there is help at hand, and understanding why we seek out bad news is the first step
Claire O’Mahony
It’s something that most of us have experienced in the last year: an inability to stop reading the latest on Covid-19, even though it’s making us feel terrible. Doomscrolling, defined as the tendency to scroll or read through bad news that news is saddening or depressing, first entered the lexicon around 2018, but it’s taken on a new significance during the pandemic.