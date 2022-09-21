Dr David Coleman: How to help children handle emotions associated with ongoing grief

The queen’s funeral this week may have stirred up feelings of loss and sadness for many people

The queen’s death and her funeral earlier this week have received global coverage and the outpouring of grief in the UK has been significant. I am always intrigued when there is huge public grief about a person who was not personally known to them. It may be that the death of the public figure, while saddening in its own right, is likely to echo, magnify or recall other significant losses in our personal lives.