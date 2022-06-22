Dr David Coleman: My tips for taking the stress out of holidaying with children – of any age

From babies to teenagers, going away for a break can be a lot of work. But there are ways to ease the burden

The extensive queues at Dublin airport at the start of June are a clear sign that, post-Covid, everyone is dying to get away. I can imagine that most families that can afford it will be trying to have a holiday this year. Travelling with your family can be stressful, even if you aren’t afraid of missing your flight because you are stuck in a queue.