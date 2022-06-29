Dr David Coleman: There are more important things for kids to catch up on than just academic learning this summer

Though some may benefit from summer tuition, school closures affected children’s social, emotional and psychological education too

Children missed out on social and emotional learning when schools closed during the pandemic. Picture posed

David Coleman

As the school year draws to a close, some families may worry that their child or children have been disadvantaged by all the school disruptions during the pandemic. Some parents may now be wondering if they need to arrange additional educational input for their child over the summer.