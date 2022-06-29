Dr David Coleman: There are more important things for kids to catch up on than just academic learning this summer
Though some may benefit from summer tuition, school closures affected children’s social, emotional and psychological education too
David Coleman
As the school year draws to a close, some families may worry that their child or children have been disadvantaged by all the school disruptions during the pandemic. Some parents may now be wondering if they need to arrange additional educational input for their child over the summer.