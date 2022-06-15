Dr David Coleman: Your child is unlikely to tell you if they are exploited online – monitoring smartphones is a non-negotiable
It’s important for parents to establish rules to manage youngsters’ phone use as soon as devices are introduced
David Coleman
Many primary schools will be planning a graduation or celebration of their pupils as they head for secondary school next September. At the same time, those children who don’t yet have a smartphone will be pushing hard to get one before term ends and their friends move on for the summer.