Dulse and yellowman packed up as Ballycastle’s Ould Lammas’ Fair comes to a close

Margaret Ann McKillop Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council gets up close with a snake at the Lammas Fair in Ballycaste as it comes to a close , the fair is the oldest of its kind in Ireland. PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

This year’s Ballycastle’s Ould Lammas’ Fair has come to an end.

The four day long fair was jam packed with events celebrating the culture and heritage of the seaside town.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan, particularly enjoyed himself at the 400-year-old fair this year.

Mr Callaghan has said that during his year as mayor, he wanted to promote the wonderful food producers and their products across the council area, so it’s not surprising that this week he enjoyed some of Ballycastle’s traditional yellowman and dulse at market stalls.

However, today he was seen with an animal that is a not so traditional pet for the people of Ballycastle.

Along with his Deputy Mayor Margaret Ann McKillop, he made friends with a snake at the fair.

“The event was a tremendous success, and it was a real treat to see our local businesses showcase their products to the thousands of people who attended,” he said.

The Ould Lammas Fair dates back over 400 years and celebrates its main events on the last Monday and Tuesday of August.

“This event holds a special place in the hearts of many and it was fantastic to attend as Mayor and meet many of you over the long weekend,” Mr Callaghan added.

“I am certain all who attended will have experienced the famous warm welcome from the people of Ballycastle and the Causeway Coast and Glens.”