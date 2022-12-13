Endometriosis, chronic pain and miscarriage: ‘I have a little box of positive pregnancy tests — they were all still my babies’
Despite its impact on health, fertility and quality of life, endometriosis sufferers are still dismissed and misdiagnosed by many clinicians. Aisling Sheils describes how it took years – and treatment in the US – to be taken seriously and finally have her ‘miracle’ son Ben
Kathy Donaghy
Aisling Sheils had her first period at the age of eight. Pain became a constant accompaniment to her monthly cycle from then on. While it would be many years before endometriosis was diagnosed, she believes that health professionals need to listen to women and not fob them off by suggesting it’s just ‘period pain’.