Endometriosis, chronic pain and miscarriage: ‘I have a little box of positive pregnancy tests — they were all still my babies’

Despite its impact on health, fertility and quality of life, endometriosis sufferers are still dismissed and misdiagnosed by many clinicians. Aisling Sheils describes how it took years – and treatment in the US – to be taken seriously and finally have her ‘miracle’ son Ben

Aisling Sheils sought treatment in the US after years of chronic pain and fertility issues. Photo: Frank McGrath

Kathy Donaghy Tue 13 Dec 2022 at 03:30