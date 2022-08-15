Every day, I am trying to stop a migraine from occurring, managing a migraine or dealing with the aftermath

There’s one thing you know for sure as a chronic migraine sufferer — while they won’t kill you, they will make you utterly miserable. But there are ways to reduce their impact by learning to recognise your migraine triggers, planning ahead, and discovering what works for you

Orla Walsh, who suffers from chronic migraines. Photo: Owen Breslin

Orla Walsh Mon 15 Aug 2022 at 03:30