Every day, I am trying to stop a migraine from occurring, managing a migraine or dealing with the aftermath
There’s one thing you know for sure as a chronic migraine sufferer — while they won’t kill you, they will make you utterly miserable. But there are ways to reduce their impact by learning to recognise your migraine triggers, planning ahead, and discovering what works for you
Orla Walsh
My migraines are a constant burden in my life. I get migraines regularly and they don’t care that I work full-time, have small kids, or that I’m at a close friend’s wedding. They’re ruthless. I don’t know why I feel shame and embarrassment when it comes to my migraines, but I do.