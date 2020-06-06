Everyday racism: Four people talk about their experiences of racism in NI

This week's Black Lives Matter rally in Belfast unleashed a torrent of shocking race-hate experiences in Northern Ireland. Leona O'Neill talks to four people about their daily battle against racist attitudes

In the wake of this week's Black Lives Matter rally, which saw 2,000 people take to the streets of Belfast to protest over the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, black people from across Northern Ireland who attended have been telling their own stories of racial abuse.