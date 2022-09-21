A dad’s guide to the teenage years: it’s all about strategy

Parenting adolescents requires a smart approach. As Bill Linnane writes, ‘dealing with teens is like a cold war’ ... but he has some key battle tips for each age

Columnist Bill Linnane in Cork with his children Katie and Alex. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Bill Linnane

Kids today, eh? They think they know it all. As one pundit recently put it, “they are high-minded because they have not yet been humbled by life, nor have they experienced the force of circumstances; they think they know everything, and are always quite sure about it”. Wise words indeed there from well-known influencer Aristotle, dropping truth bombs in the 4th century BC.