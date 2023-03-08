A dietitian’s eight-step plan to addressing fussy eating in your toddler
Getting children to accept new foods is a huge parenting challenge, but with some simple steps, it can be done
Orla WalshIndependent.ie
Many areas of raising a young child are challenging. The good news is, nearly every parent goes through it. You are not alone. For example, you’d be hard pushed to find a parent who is well-rested. Also, it’s rare enough for a child to eat absolutely everything and most children go through a fussy eating stage.