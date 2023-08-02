A helping hand: Where you can get a free school uniform in NI

As families prepare for back-to-school, now is the time to pick up a uniform free of charge. Catriona Doherty talks to some of the local people and organisations involved in easing the pressure on parents

There are many school uniform schemes running to kit kids out for back to school

From eco-conscious parents who wish to reduce waste to those who want to lessen their back-to-school bill, and altruistic people who simply want to do their bit to support others; right across Northern Ireland there are various school uniform schemes in operation that are wholeheartedly backed by the local community.

Keeva Watson — Redeeming Our Communities Northern Ireland

Keeva Watson working behind the scenes on the ROC School Uniform Project

“The only two questions we ask folk are: What school and what size?” says Keeva Watson, Northern Ireland Regional Development Manager at Redeeming Our Communities Northern Ireland. ROC manages five School Uniform Project across greater Belfast.

“There is no criteria to access the support. It’s very much about helping folks, whether you’re working full-time or you are not. Some people are coming for their environmental perspective, but also, everybody has a bit of story; you can work full time and be struggling to buy uniforms.

“We are even encouraging folks to come along and get a spare uniform. It can be tough on families to get uniforms washed and dried over winter.”

With projects in Ballybeen in Dundonald, in Ballysillan, on the Shore Road in north Belfast, in Glengormley, and west Belfast, ROC Action Groups have been busy collecting good quality pre-loved school uniform items for nursery, primary and post-primary schools, and the charity is now in its third week of distribution.

“It’s about helping reduce that stress and that pressure for buying school uniforms, because we know it’s so expensive, and all in one go,” Keeva says.

“So come along and get a spare uniform. If you get a couple of things for free with us, that means you can justify buying, for example, the good quality shoes that are maybe more expensive. You’re not having to go for the cheaper pair that you're going to have to buy a couple of times during the year because they’re not going to last.

“Parents can benefit just by getting that wee bit of support and help, even if it just picking up a pack of polo shirts for free.”

Keeva adds: “It is a community project and we find this everybody will come together to help one another.

“We couldn’t do it without the generosity of families and schools and businesses supporting with the donations. But also, it's the churches that we host it in that offer up their places as venues, and the people volunteering and giving their time to help.

“It's a real positive community project, and it's people helping local people, and that’s what I love about this scheme and that’s what we have seen over the past five years as our project has grown right across the city.”

Lorraine Cardwell — School Uniform Recycling Scheme

The launch of the School Uniform Recycling Scheme at St John’s Church, Ballyclare

Lorraine Cardwell facilitates at the School Uniform Recycling Scheme at St John’s Church in Ballyclare, one of many organisations that is supported by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The focus of the initiative is to prevent uniforms from ending up in landfill, which is damaging to the environment, Lorrain explains:

“That's the main emphasis on the scheme — the recycling aspect. A school uniform is of no earthly use to anybody else, except somebody who's going to that school. So rather than the uniform going to landfill, bring your stuff to us.

“Bring it in and have a look and see if there's anything that you need — and you don't have to make a donation of uniforms, just come along, and if you need something we will try to sort it.

“People are coming in and getting the kids kitted out with uniforms and it's just a nice atmosphere. Things are hung properly, and anything that comes in that is such a bad condition that we couldn't use, we pass on to Hope365, so nothing goes to waste.”

The Ballyclare project is supported by parents, businesses, charities, and the generosity of strangers.

“We have had several acts of random acts of kindness,” Lorraine says.

“Last year we had a lady come in one evening with 12 brand new children’s coats that she had bought. This year a lady come in with brand new school shirts and skirts — just amazing.”

The project will run on select dates throughout August, for details see @theunitedparish on Facebook.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s 2022 Uniform Re-Use Scheme saw more than 8,000 items of clothing donated which helped 955 families. Ten different organisations across the borough are taking part in this summer’s scheme, which is backed by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper.

For information on all the exchanges including opening hours, drop-off and collection points, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/uniform.

Barbara Smith — Scaffolding Project Coordinator at Eastside Partnership

The Scaffolding Project aims to alleviate the impact of poverty in inner east Belfast, and the Pre-Loved Uniform Shop at Carew Family Centre on Tamar Street falls under its remit.

“We've operated with three key areas of focus, and that's family food and fuel, so very naturally the uniform piece has emerged out of that as a very practical way we can support families,” Barbara says.

“The scheme puts unwanted, good quality uniform to use and keeps it out of landfill. So, we take donations for the nurseries, primary and post-primary schools in east Belfast. It operates on a donate and collect basis.

“We work through many of our community partners. East Belfast is brilliantly connected in terms of the community organisations and activity, so we partner with local schools, churches, community organisations, family support agencies, and we have the support of some local businesses as well.”

The Scaffolding Project Pre-Loved Uniform Shop has been a hive of activity since it opened its doors last week and Barbara is encouraging people to visit before it closes on August 17.

“It just eases the pressure on family budgets time of year,” she says.

“Parents tell us the cost of uniforms just continues to increase. And the landscape for everybody has just been difficult in the last three years as we felt the knock-on impact of Covid and lockdowns, and then we went to the cost-of-living crisis before we knew it. And so, this time of year puts real pressure on family budgets that are already stretched.

“The cost of uniforms is just such an extra stretch on family budgets when there really isn't any surplus there at the end of the week or the end of the month. So, we're really supporting families to access uniforms, allowing kids to go back to school, and uniforms are important. Every child is equal when they've got their school uniform. So, parents don't have to spend money on the items, they can come to a uniform pop-up shop and get really good quality uniform without any cost at all.”

A number of east Belfast families have benefited in other ways, by coming along to the pop-up shop, Barbara says:

“We might do this one piece around uniform, but we're connected to lots of other support within the area and do a bit of signposting as well.”

For more information on the EastSide Partnership, visit www.eastsidepartnership.com or see @EastSidePship on Facebook. For queries about specific school uniform items, email barbarasmith@eastsidepartnership.com

Christine McKeown – Ashton Uniform Pop-Up Shop

The Uniform Pop-up Shop at Ashton Centre

Ashton is a social enterprise and development trust that aims to make north Belfast a better place for residents. Its Uniform Pop-up Shop provides new and pre-loved uniforms for families in the locality.

“The uniform pop-up shop is one of many anti-poverty initiatives implemented by Ashton Centre,” says Christine McKeown Head of Childcare and Family Services.

“The scheme aims to enable families to access uniforms for the new school term, alleviating some of the financial burden parents are currently experiencing with the cost-of-living crisis. With the support of residents, the executive’s Communities in Transition programme, and Newington Housing Association, Ashton can deliver on the much-needed intervention.”

The pop-up shop operates until August 11 and is based at the Ashton Centre on Churchill Street. For more information, visit www.ashtoncentre.com or see @ashtoncommunitytrust on Facebook