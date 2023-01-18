A mum’s survival guide to living with your grown-up kids: ‘In the animal kingdom, we’d have eaten them by now’

Suzanne Harrington didn’t expect to be a 50-something parent sharing her home with her 20-something children. So, can you morph from mother into housemate?

You know when you’re pregnant and people call the initial few months after the baby is born ‘the fourth trimester’, where you have no idea what you’re doing and are making it up as you go along? Turns out you can apply this to long-term parenting too.