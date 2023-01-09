Ask Allison: Are my husband’s ‘ailments’ just an excuse to leave all household responsibilities to me?

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My husband seems to get sick very conveniently. For example, we had a day out organised with my family recently and he mysteriously came down with a bug. I didn’t see any symptoms, he just felt awful and took to the bed. I had to go by myself with the kids — we have three children under three and, no matter what bugs I get, I have to keep going and look after everyone.