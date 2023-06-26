Ask Allison: ‘My husband said I should get back in shape as he finds ‘mum bodies’ a turn-off – I’m so hurt and angry’
Allison Keating answers your queries about life and relationships
Question: I have had three children and while my body isn’t what it used to be, I feel I am in pretty good shape and was in a zone where I wasn’t really focusing on these less important things like weight and appearance. Then out of the blue, my husband started talking about how now that the kids aren’t babies any more, we should focus on getting ourselves back to normal.