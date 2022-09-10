Ask Louanne: How can we be there for our widow neighbour without crowding him?

They both were always so kind and welcoming to us when we moved in beside them, and have been great neighbours throughout the years. How can we be good neighbours to him without crowding him? He has his own family and they are great but can’t be there all the time. LS

Hello LS,

It’s lovely to hear that you live in a neighbourhood that has a sense of community. Many people today no longer know their neighbours well. You sound as though you really appreciated the kindness of your neighbours through the years and now hope to repay some of that generosity at this sad time.

As a society we can be more comfortable acknowledging milestones like marriages, births and so on but we are less adept at communicating around death.

Culturally, we used to be more eloquent in mourning the death of a loved one. There were wakes when neighbours would visit with family, stories of the deceased would be shared, lots of food and cups of tea (or stronger) consumed. Clocks were stopped at the time of death, mirrors covered, and the windows opened — there were many poignant traditions to mark the passing of a loved one.

However, what remains the same as our previous customs around death is the sense of loss and loneliness when all the funeral arrangements are complete, and the person has been laid to rest.

It is a quiet and empty home that your neighbour returns to.

Grief can make a person feel scared and alone. Keeping in contact with your neighbour can be very helpful. Whether you text or send a card sharing memories of his wife it is the contact that makes the difference.

A great sadness around death and dying is the realisation that there will be no new memories made. The only way to have new stories about the person who is loved but gone is for you to share the memories that you have.

Even when you have sent a card or a letter acknowledging your neighbour’s wife’s death, say something again when you see him. People want to know that you remember their loved one, that the person who meant so much to them is not forgotten because they will never forget.

If your neighbour cries don’t try to stop them. Let the tears come. It’s okay to be silent as they weep, there’s nothing to say that will take the pain away anyway so just a gentle touch of the arm can be reassuring.

It’s also okay if they don’t cry either — people communicate their grief differently.

Grief is exhausting so regular, brief talks to check in with someone can be more helpful than long conversations.

The initial shock of the first few days and weeks can make everyday tasks difficult. Eating can be a challenge to organise so sending round tasty, small meals can be very supportive.

Remember dates and anniversaries, birthdays, wedding etc, and ensure that you mark them as well.

No one wants to think that their loved one is gone and never to be spoken of again.

‘My working dynamic has changed… and I can’t deal with it’

Dear Louanne,

I enjoy my job but recently someone new joined our team and the dynamic has completely changed. In meetings they make little digs about my work ethic in front of everyone. In another situation I was chatting to my colleagues and they made a joke at my expense. I ended up excusing myself and going to the toilets where I burst into tears.

I raised the issue with a work friend who works in a different team who asked if I had said something to this person that they found offensive, but as far as I'm aware I was welcoming and friendly to them. I just don't know what to do. It's getting to the stage where I don't want to be in the office.

MG

Hello MG

I am sorry to hear that the arrival of the new work colleague has upset the environment. Those ‘little digs’ are very destructive, especially to a caring person. You have already experienced those hurtful comments personally.

You sound like a person who is conscientious in their work but maybe not confident in your ability if a stranger can destabilise you.

This unpleasant colleague’s snide remarks have caused you to be distressed to the point of tears.

While this is a challenging experience it could be a rich learning opportunity for you to further develop, to empower yourself and take back control of your professional self.

A passive aggressive person holds onto negative feelings while communicating them indirectly. Your new co-worker may feel jealous, scared, inadequate but try to hide their insecurities through indirect hostility.

These characteristics may originate in their upbringing, or because of their low self-concept.

Passive aggressive behaviour can be subtle and hard to spot. It can manifest as the silent treatment, a cynical approach, an air of smug superiority, disguised insults, and non-compliments, rejecting others’ viewpoints and their feedback and being contrary for the sake of contrariness.

Passive aggressive behaviour whether intentional or not contributes to a toxic workplace. It can significantly contribute to poor staff morale and burnout.

Shutting down this passive aggressive behaviour can be tricky. It takes time and patience. However, learning to interrupt this unhelpful behaviour will make you a more confident and effective person.

Your colleague’s behaviour might be driven by fear of rejection or fear of not being good enough.

Recognising the motivation for your colleague’s behaviour can give you an improved sense of perspective and give you space to reflect on how you would like to respond.

You have the right to be treated with respect in the workplace. This is an expectation that you must not compromise on.

You also have a responsibility to protect your emotional health and well-being from this passive aggressive energy sapper.

Protecting yourself from this person may include working from home to limit contact, popping on headphones while you work if possible, taking a walk to clear your head.

One of the biggest challenges in dealing with a passive aggressive colleague is managing your own emotions. You need to dig deep and model the good behaviour that you want to see in the office. Be careful not to stoop below your own values of professionalism and good communication.

That is not to say that you condone poor behaviour. You can consider having an informal conversation with them, perhaps including a shared supervisor or HR. It’s more important to be effective than ‘right’.

