Ask Louanne: ‘My wife’s new job means we’ll have to move… but I’m not sure if I want to’

My wife has been offered a great job a few counties away. It’s not far but we will have to move, and move our children into different schools. I know she is keen to take it – it’s a great role – but I’m not sure I want to move. Our friends and family are so close to us and we’re very tight knit, and I’m happy in my own work. I don’t know how to have the conversation with her about it. It seems one of us is going to have to compromise but I don’t think either of us want to.

SD

Hello SD,

Making career decisions is a common challenge for couples. It sounds as though you and your wife have created a lovely life together that includes children settled in school, a positive network of friends and family and you are happy with your own work.

You and your wife have been able to enjoy your relationship together as well as being independent individuals pursuing your own interests.

A new opportunity is beckoning and it sounds as though you think that your wife would really like to accept the new chance for her professional development.

Just as you say it is important for you both to start having some conversations about the choices you both face. How have you managed differences before in your relationship? How did you make decisions before about getting married or having children?

You said that you think that ‘one of us is going to have to compromise’ and I’m interested in what your beliefs are around ‘compromise’ and do they match your wife’s ideas.

For some people compromise can be ‘taking turns’ in having what they would like. For others, it’s about finding a third way between the hopes expressed and neither achieving exactly what they wanted at the outset.

Whatever form compromise takes for you and your wife it is important that the conversation doesn’t become a win/lose situation.

How to start having these conversations means taking the time to give the many different layers the time that they deserve. This could be an important opportunity to get to know one another even more.

As your letter outlines the decisions you both face include everyone in the family, you and your wife and the children. You can see clearly how a move would support your wife – can you start to see if the move would also have the potential to support you? Have you looked into job opportunities for you? What are the schools like in the area? What are the sports and leisure opportunities? House prices? Can you see yourself living in the area?

If the only reason to move is for a job, for extra money, this will need careful consideration. There is a lot of upheaval for everyone for an unknown career move.

If you do decide to move, if that decision is the one that suits all the family (or most people) we are fortunate enough to live on a small island. No one is really that far away – friends and family may be able to visit more easily than you might think.

Don’t forget, we have all been through a collective trauma experience with a pandemic and two years of lockdown. Lots of people are re-evaluating their lives and making decisions about what they value most.

The important thing is to know yourself – you will bring yourself wherever you go so if you are happy where you are now you will likely be happy elsewhere.

‘I want to be confident in saying what I think’

How can I become more assertive? I always prefer to stay quiet in meetings at work or when my friends are having an argument. It’s become a joke now that I don’t assert my opinion but mostly, it’s because I don’t want to cause any drama. I’m not a loud person but sometimes I wish I could be more direct and say what I think rather than keeping quiet.

LC

Hello LC,

We live in an age where lots of people feel they can express an opinion, on anything, at any time. Nearly everyone considers themselves an expert. It can be loud and busy with people continuously talking at each other and not many people listening.

It sounds as though you are a thoughtful person who does listen.

Not involving yourself in your friends arguments to avoid ‘drama’ as you describe it sounds like a very insightful response.

However, there will be times and important times when you do want to communicate. Assertiveness is an important communication skill. When you are assertive you are able to balance your own needs with the needs of others.

Assertiveness is important because it can support your sense of self, reduce anxiety and stress. Being assertive means that you respect yourself enough to stand up for yourself as well as respecting others. You want to resolve conflict without being hurtful. Assertive people look for a win-win solution when the other person is willing to have a conversation.

When a person is unable to be assertive they can become passive instead. This means that they can let things happen to them and don’t take action. Passiveness gives the message that you don’t value your needs as being important.

Assertiveness is not the same as being aggressive. An aggressive person doesn’t take into consideration the feelings or views of other people. Being assertive does not cause distress to others whereas being aggressive can cause people to feel unsafe and unsupported.

Assertive communication means that your needs and point of view is respected. Using ‘I’ statements enables you to express opinions and feelings without blame. It’s much more effective than ‘you’ statements. ‘You’ statements lead to people feeling attacked so they become defensive and then the chance for meaningful conversations are closed down. For example, ‘You didn’t text me like you said you would’ feels very different to, ‘I feel worried when I don’t hear from you and I want to know that you’re safe.’

Body language is very important in communicating confidence. Think about how you hold yourself, how you move and what it indicates to others. This also includes making eye contact and looking interested in people.

Practice and become comfortable saying ‘no’. Be direct and clear, avoiding over explaining.

Remember this is all part of a conversation and there will be back and forth communication. Expressing yourself positively and constructively is helpful, even when dealing with a negative or difficult situation.

Becoming assertive takes time and practice. It will be so worth it as you begin to express your own needs and feelings.

