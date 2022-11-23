‘Becoming a copycat parent made me a monster’: Why influencer parenting tips don’t work for everyone
The internet is flooded with parenting advice, with influencers showing us how to do everything better. But just because a certain style works for some, it doesn’t mean it will work for you
Ann Marie O'Sullivan
Before when my children asked me for a toy my reaction was always a Thatcheresque “no.” It was a stoic one-word answer. It didn’t come with an explanation or appeals process. No meant no. That parenting style doesn’t have a soothing title, nor is it unique, a solid “No” has been around for decades.