Becoming a father in your forties is a game changer — and I’ve never felt better

Fionnan Sheahan

At first, journalist Fionnán Sheahan wasn’t sure he would be able for the change of pace that comes with parenthood. Now he talks resetting the body clock, and planning for a long and healthy life

Coming to this late, but how on earth has Peppa Pig not been struck by cancel culture yet? The list of out-of-date triggers is endless: the continual fat-shaming of Daddy Pig, the predictable archetyping of Mummy Pig — not to mention the subtle gaslighting of Peppa for being a bossy chatterbox.

Then there’s the zero-hour contracts the tireless Miss Rabbit clearly works under, Mr Bull’s environmentally unfriendly construction practices and the bad planning of one-off housing, clearly driving the dependence on cars. How do we allow children to be subjected to such off-tone programmes? Ultimately though, you tend to park the serious analysis, because the porcine personality buys you ten minutes peace.

