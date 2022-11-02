Becoming a father in your forties is a game changer — and I’ve never felt better

Coming to this late, but how on earth has Peppa Pig not been struck by cancel culture yet? The list of out-of-date triggers is endless: the continual fat-shaming of Daddy Pig, the predictable archetyping of Mummy Pig — not to mention the subtle gaslighting of Peppa for being a bossy chatterbox.

Then there’s the zero-hour contracts the tireless Miss Rabbit clearly works under, Mr Bull’s environmentally unfriendly construction practices and the bad planning of one-off housing, clearly driving the dependence on cars. How do we allow children to be subjected to such off-tone programmes? Ultimately though, you tend to park the serious analysis, because the porcine personality buys you ten minutes peace.

A delayed arriver to the world of parenting, it was a steep learning curve of nappies, nutrients and nurturing when Cian was born two years ago. Becoming a father in your 40s is a game-changer, except you’re wondering if you’ll be able to keep up with the pace of the pitch.

When my partner, Jane, became pregnant, it felt exhilarating — and yet concerns emerged about being physically up to raising a child when the peak fitness days of the twenties and thirties are gone.

The sleep was certainly the blatantly immediate impact. Being a night owl, staying up late reading or working was a comfortable existence. Cian being born meant suddenly being up in the middle of the night for feeds, cries, changes or just check-ins, which every anxious first-time parent confesses to.

Fionnán Sheahan is relishing the new lifestyle that has come with being the dad of Cian

Fionnán Sheahan is relishing the new lifestyle that has come with being the dad of Cian

About six weeks after his birth, the system crashed, struggling to adapt to the new regime, with a tired flu kicking in. The body wanted a catch-up. And the doubts kicked in about whether the shift in gear was achievable.

After that though, the adjustment was complete and I’ve never felt better. It’s a welcome change. The reset of the body clock has been striking. Switching to being an early bird has been an enormously positive experience, utterly transforming my energy levels, attitude and diet.

The structure around his day has put discipline on my own routine. You have to match his regime. Although what he was eating was obviously different, there were set mealtimes and it helped to tally. Not eating late at night, as a result, helped with digestion and weight.

Wanting to go to bed early at night to recharge and be ready for the unpredicted is revitalising. When a baby is younger, the naps they systematically take give a chance to rest. Sometimes, particularly at weekends, you find yourself just lying there beside him watching him sleep peacefully and regenerating yourself.

A sleepless night for a baby is an equally sleepless night for a parent, except they get a nap in the morning and you often don’t. The ex-Army Ranger instructors on Ultimate Hell Week, who torment their recruits with sleep deprivation and sudden wake-ups, have nothing on a baby with a temperature crying in the middle of the night. You gotta get up and get in there, double quick time.

The human alarm clock calling out at 6am is now a delightful sound. The smile makes it worthwhile. Becoming one of the people who get up early in the morning was always possible, it’s just the incentive wasn’t there. Moreover, it means I get to spend time with Cian at the start of the day when he’s full of life, so I have to be ready to match his enthusiasm.

Travelling to the Ukrainian border earlier this year to report on the refugee crisis in Poland following the Russian invasion was emotionally draining and definitely tiring, with late-night driving and early mornings hitting the road. Getting by on a few hours of sleep each night was difficult — but I noticed it was heavy sleep, with no chance of a disturbance. It felt like old times to not be woken up. And yet I don’t miss the uninterrupted nights of the past.

Now, a space-travelling bounty hunter who lives by a strict creed is an unlikely character to find relatable. But watching the eponymous character in The Mandalorian abandon his code when a child arrives into his world made a galaxy far, far away actually seem strangely close to home.

Identifying with a laser-toting warrior, who will do anything to protect the child he has bonded with seemed fair enough to me after Cian was born. ‘The Dadalorian’ says the T-shirt, which Jane gave me that first Christmas after he was born. This is the way.

Reality, quite literally, came crashing down to earth a year ago when a clumsy trip on a footpath kerb landed both of us in A&E. Cian was in my arms as we took a heavy fall. We hit the ground and he came off worse, spending the night in hospital getting a cast put on his fractured little arm. Delayed by Covid-19, his christening was three weeks later, so the photos for posterity show him holding up his arm in a blue cast.

Aside from the guilt, shock and bruises, the stumble and tumble caused doubts to immediately kick in: would the reflexes and reaction time have been sharper and quicker at a younger age?

Priorities change when you become a middle-aged dad. The concept of weekends has altered. When you have to be up bright and early on a Saturday morning for toddler football and Sunday morning for swimming lessons, you really don’t want to be out late the night before. Yet there’s no sense of FOMO from not going to dinner, concerts or movies. Been there, done that. Not being around for these moments would truly be the fear of missing out. The objective is to avoid becoming one of those parents who say later in life that they wish they had been more present when their child was younger.

The arguments against having children once you hit a certain age include apprehension about not being around to support your child’s adult activities.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau has extolled the virtues of having been born to an older father, albeit Pierre Trudeau was in his mid-50s when his sons were born. His point was his father was already established in life and they benefitted from his experience. The discordant note though was struck by observing that his late father wasn’t there to see his achievements in his 30s. But then, you never know when your time is up, so there’s no point in stressing about it.

If anything, the reboot of parenthood makes you more aware of your weaknesses and driven to alter your lifestyle to ensure you stay fit, healthy and happy.

You do start to become more concerned about the physical decline that inevitably will happen as you age. Reading the phone in the dark while Cian is napping certainly isn’t the best way to treat my eyes. However, the normal degeneration leads me to ponder if I’ll need glasses in a few years. Not a biggie. The risk of arthritis though in the next 15 years does cause a worry, as it would hamper the ability to participate in activities with him as he grows. By the time he hits adulthood, I’ll be in my sixties.

Ironically, when Cian was born, it led to an increased amount of hardy exercise. Whether it was to get him fresh air or just to help him nap, a regular steady pushing of the pram in the morning or afternoons was a constant in whatever the weather — the hiking boots and waterproof raincoat got more use than ever through the winter months. But it also upped the exercise levels, as there was no excuse for not going out. He had to be taken out.

Curiously, once he started walking, the pace slowed down to a stroll but it quickly transitioned to stooping, ducking and catching at the playground. The eyes you need in the back of your head became an instinct. Never a dull moment. Keeping up will be the challenge. But it’s worth it and I love it.