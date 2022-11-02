Becoming a father in your forties is a game changer — and I’ve never felt better

At first, journalist Fionnán Sheahan wasn’t sure he would be able for the change of pace that comes with parenthood. Now he talks resetting the body clock, and planning for a long and healthy life

Fionnán Sheahan with his son Cian (2)

Fionnán Sheahan Wed 2 Nov 2022 at 08:50