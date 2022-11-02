Becoming a father in your forties is a game changer — and I’ve never felt better
At first, journalist Fionnán Sheahan wasn’t sure he would be able for the change of pace that comes with parenthood. Now he talks resetting the body clock, and planning for a long and healthy life
Fionnán Sheahan
Coming to this late, but how on earth has Peppa Pig not been struck by cancel culture yet? The list of out-of-date triggers is endless: the continual fat-shaming of Daddy Pig, the predictable archetyping of Mummy Pig — not to mention the subtle gaslighting of Peppa for being a bossy chatterbox.