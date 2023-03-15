Belfast mindfulness coach teaches skill to children: ‘I give them tools to create their best self’

Brenda Shankey, on helping children and teens to navigate themselves into a calmer, more peaceful state of being

University mental health champion, mindfulness coach, and mother-of-two Brenda Shankey is passionate about equipping people with a “toolkit” that will equip them to deal with whatever comes their way.

Mindfulness, she says, is so simple, “but it changes how you react and respond, and how you think and behave, and it gives your life more ease and reduces the negative thoughts and feelings and emotions, and it gives you space to navigate yourself into a calmer, more peaceful, balanced state of being.”

Former hairstylist and salon owner Brenda discovered mindfulness when she was going through a trying time in her own life.

“My son is 20 and when I had him, I had postnatal depression,” she says.

“After a year of just not being able to deal with the depression, I started to look online for self-help ways to ease my anxiety and cope with my depression, and I started reading and I started learning, and mindfulness just seemed to come up everywhere.

“In Northern Ireland it wasn’t about then, so I went to Germany and studied it, and Glasgow and London. It then worked for me and it gave me tools to cope with my anxiety and depression, and then I realised that there was a gap in the market, that nobody was doing it in Northern Ireland and that’s when I started to teach it and to be a coach around 2012.”

Tragically Brenda’s beloved sister Erin went through mental health and addiction struggles and passed away in 2016.

“I studied children’s mindfulness because my own sister died of mental health [issues] and I was trying to help her,” Brenda says.

“She died six years ago. In studying how to make her well, I came across a study on the brain, that if you teach children mindfulness techniques before the age of 12, you give them coping techniques, so it’s a big preventer of mental health.

“It’s a big toolkit that they have within them, so when a crisis comes up, the child has the tools — because it’s not taught in schools, none of us have tools to cope with trauma or pain or unexpected results, so we act in a way that we know that maybe is unhealthy for us, and we can develop mental health problems if we isolate or overthink or get into overwhelm.

“A mindfulness toolkit — especially in children, but also in teens — gives a brilliant, brilliant way to navigate through life.”

Brenda’s sessions are suitable for children who are aged five and upwards, and prior to working with them, she has a co-coaching session with their parents.

“I teach the parents how the brain works, how the emotions in the body works, and that gives them an understanding of what I’m doing with their child,” she says.

“Then every week I will also give the parent an update. So it’s a great kind of co-coaching experience that works just wonderfully within the family dynamic.”

The Cabin interior

Brenda has coached children on all manner of things, from overcoming shyness, to managing exam stress.

“It’s very common for the primary sevens, that’s where the bulk of my work would be because of that pressure on the 11-plus,” she says.

“Then it would be for A-level or GCSE students, but growingly I work with self-harm, I work with negative thoughts — and I’m going to have to say, sadly, suicidal thoughts in children. The teenagers have so much pressure with social media and because I’m just back from university and working with teens, there’s nothing I haven’t heard, there’s nothing I haven’t worked with.

“The one thing with this mindfulness, there’s one solution, and if the child or the teen is willing to do the work, this will work magically, and if the person’s resistant, it’s a bit harder if you’ve a real stubborn child — but I just have such a lovely way with me and I’m very normal and I speak to them about normal things.

“I’m not a counsellor. I kind of give them tools to create their best self, so I’m very inspirational. I bring out the best in them. Instead of looking at the negative, I bring out the positive and what they can do, and I kind of turn everything on its head. So people come to me with problems and I put the problems aside and start working on different parts of the mind and the child and really, really get stuck into making them feel worthy and feel amazing.”

The coach engages participants in a variety of activities, depending on that person’s individual needs.

“We start with vision boards, which are about the next six months,” Brenda says.

“Mindfulness is working on the present moment, so it’s trying to give them a vision to see outside of where they’re at, where they’re stuck, and give them hope and that goal for the next few weeks or months.

“I do lots of exercises, I teach them breathing techniques for emergency and crisis situations where they are getting overwhelmed. I do visualisation meditation, and I teach good sleep practice through meditation because it’s very important that they get good rest. I do a lot of journalling.

“We also do a little bit of art therapy. For the younger children, I make wands. We sometimes bake or decorate little buns or cakes, so that way I am bringing out their creativity, but I’m getting to talk to them, so it becomes fun rather than therapy.”

The benefits of such sessions are far-reaching, Brenda says: “Every single child should have it because it teaches them self-empowerment and it teaches them the self-respect and self-value and self-esteem and self-worth, and there is nothing more valuable to any human, never mind a child, than knowing who you are and having your self-worth to speak up, be seen, be heard and be valued.”

The wellness expert is looking forward to delivering sessions in her new purpose-built facility at her home in Dundonald, and further afield within the community.

“For the last four years I have been working in London in a top London university as a head of mental health,” Brenda says.

“I’m just home. I was in Urdang University for performing arts where I worked with singers and actors going to the West End. I coached them on mindset, on resilience, on their emotions. It was a phenomenal job, an absolutely incredible job. I kinda always say, for a wee girl from Derry to get such a big prestigious place, was lovely.

“I have just moved back to Belfast and I’ve built a new little cabin in my garden called The Cabin where I’m doing my one-to-one coaching. I am doing mindfulness workshops in schools. I have workshops in a few community centres coming up through Belfast. Anybody who wants to book me for anything, then I’m free to facilitate any community centre or school.”

For more from Brenda, see www.facebook.com/www.befabulous.guru