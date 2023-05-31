Birthday bash or save the cash: Three parents share their kids’ party plans

When it comes to your little one’s big day, do you go all out or prefer a something more pared-back? We hear three approaches...

‘I genuinely want everyone to have a special time’

Founder and director of Naissance Marketing and mother-of-one Davina Gordon says she works hard and as such enjoys spending her money on loved ones, particularly her four-year-old Sonny.

When it comes to celebrating his birthday, Davina says: “I tend to go all out. I see occasions like birthdays as an opportunity to create memories, so I want everything to be perfect. The cake is a big deal, as is decor and my son’s outfit.

“I’ve always been quite impulsive by nature, but when it comes to events like birthdays, I want my son and guests to have a great time.

“I have a generous nature and never think too much about spending money on big occasions — it’s worth it for me.

“My husband would probably disagree and definitely thinks I go overboard, but for me it’s about the experience.”

Davina Gordon and her four-year-old, Sonny

All bar one of Sonny’s parties have taken place in the family home and his mum has organised various treats to enhance the celebrations.

“We threw Sonny’s first birthday at the Ulster Museum.

“We decorated the room, had a special cake made, ordered outside catering and an entertainer.

“Subsequent birthdays, apart from during the pandemic, were held at our home.

“I’ve hired a bouncy castle, a Slush Puppie and candyfloss machine, a popcorn maker, ordered a cake, decorated and provided food and drink to all our guests.

“Sonny is five on his next birthday. We’re having it at a venue for the first time, as many of his school and daycare friends will be attending.

“After last year, I decided I wouldn’t go all out again, as it is a lot of work and there is so much cleaning up after.

“I can’t promise I won’t go a little overboard, but it won’t be to the same level as before.”

Although parties can be costly, Davina is content to treat her nearest and dearest: “I think I spent up to £600 on Sonny’s first birthday. Subsequent birthdays have been less. Everything adds up and it’s so easy to get carried away.

“I’d just like to point out that I’m not extravagant, it is not for show. I genuinely want those in my company, and my son, of course, to have a special time. I work hard for what I earn and I love spending it on those that I love.”

‘We believe in celebrating every milestone’

In mother-of-four Lisa Skinner’s household, birthday celebrations are fully embraced.

The self-confessed bargain hunter and Wisdom & Pennies blogger says: “We make a big deal of birthdays in our house because we believe in celebrating every milestone.

“We make a fuss in the primary years and then we scale it back once they hit secondary school, a stage when everything seems to get way more expensive.”

When it comes to parties, Lisa, who is mum to a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an eight-year-old and a four-year-old, shares her advice for planning a wallet-friendly celebration.

“We’ve been doing birthday parties for the guts of 13 years,” she says.

“Probably the best budget ones that I have done have been the likes of the pizza-making parties. I have done them in both Little Wing and Pizza Express. They are cost-effective because you’re not paying anything extra for food; the kids make the pizza. Probably the best location is the Little Wing in Holywood, because it has a park out the back, so you can send the kids out to play while their pizzas or dough balls are cooking. Ice cream is included; all I brought to those parties was a party bag and a cake. I found those ones worked really well.

“Also, when it comes to budget ones, the likes of the Splash Pool in Ards has been a good shout. Or even just hiring a hall in a leisure centre. I know the likes of Avoniel has a bouncy castle.”

Lisa Skinner

The mother of four has organised themed parties in the past and her most recent shindig took place in Lush Cosmetics, Belfast, at a cost of £25 per head.

“We’ve done our own kind of take on a Lego party before and hired a hall and just played various games with Lego and did challenges, and then made up a Lego goodie bag at the end,” Lisa says. “That was quite inexpensive as well.

“One time I did an Alice In Wonderland-themed party and, again, I just hired a church hall, got a bouncy castle and face painters.

“I just did one with my 11-year-old in Lush in Belfast, which was a novel idea.

“And I thought, although it was expensive, it’s good value for money in that the girls got to make bath bombs and they took more bath bombs home — so that eliminated any further party bags being purchased.”

Lisa brought the group of six girls to Little Wing on Ann Street afterwards.

“I got pizza myself and, including a tip, it was £60 for the food — so that was pretty reasonable, I thought,” she says.

“The Lush party was obviously quite expensive per head but a great idea for teenage girls.

“I find that it’s really hard to find things that teenage girls want to do.

“I know my friend’s daughter had done a pamper party recently in a salon and then they had a photographer take photos of them, but it was colossal money.”

​For more information on budget birthday ideas, see Lisa’s Instagram page @wisdomandpennies

​‘They remember how they felt — and that’s priceless’

Michelle Donnelly is a mother of four adult children who are aged between 19 and 24. As her offspring got older, the cost of hosting a birthday party increased.

The influencer, neurogenetics coach and creator of The Sweet Momma Brand and blog says: “Parents are always looking for great ways to celebrate their kids’ special days.

“What I’ve taken away from my years of experience is that they don’t remember the expense or what gift they received, they may not even remember who was there, but they remember the feelings and those are priceless.”

Michelle didn’t have a one-size-fits-all approach to party planning, as it depended on the individual child who was celebrating. As a mum of two boys and two girls, she says it was her daughters who were more interested in parties.

“When any of the four of them were celebrating, we did quite a few of the ball pool and indoor adventure area parties that were all-inclusive and very handy — no clean-up,” she says.

Michelle Donnelly

“On a few occasions, I did have parties at the house that were more ‘all out’ for the girls. One was a Halloween disco where all the kids dressed up and had their picture taken for a framed keepsake to take home.

“Another was a princess party where they decorated their own cupcakes and, again, had photographs taken to take home in frames they’d decorated.

“As they got older, more time and expense was put into celebrations, including renting a space, full-room decoration, photo booth props, backdrops to cake and sweets area and catering for their eighteenths.”

Whilst the choice available to families now is fantastic in some respects, Michelle believes it also has its drawbacks.

“I do feel that it’s a challenge for some families when their kids attend parties, enjoy the day and then dream of that being on offer for their own celebration, as not all families can afford to celebrate the same way,” she says.

“I even heard those sentiments back in the day when I organised home parties, which I didn’t feel were over the top, as I’m quite creative, so it wasn’t too hard for me to be more DIY about it.”