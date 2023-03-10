Blossom4Life founder Úna Buckley is on a mission to help others with dyslexia achieve more

For dyslexic specialist and consultant, Úna Buckley, her memories of her school days are of a challenging time in her life, despite her interest in education.

“I really was dedicated to school, so really knew the importance of engaging in school and trying to learn off the curriculum, but I found it very challenging to memorise and understand the information,” say Úna (28) who is from Cork.

Úna has dyslexia and wasn’t diagnosed until she was 17, so she spent many years struggling with maths and English in particular. She describes learning to read the clock, learning the times tables, and mixing up the letters ‘d’ and ‘b’, all as “huge ongoing issues” for her throughout her early school years.

“I went through unfortunately many, many years of struggling through a system without knowing of any reasons or explanations,” Úna says.

“For me initially there wasn’t a huge amount of change after my diagnosis because this was probably about 2011/2010, so it was still a good while back and it was viewed differently then, and there was still a lot of stigma attached to it. So when I was presented with my dyslexia assessment, it was very much a, ‘keep quiet, we have to manage this ourselves’ type of approach.

“Hopefully it’s changing a little bit now, but it definitely wasn’t a realisation or a relief. It was never really explained to me what it meant, or the various strands of it. I had a limited understanding, if any, of what it entailed or what it was. It was definitely a strange transition at the start.”

Inspired by her personal experience and work that’s she’s carried out to do with inclusion and diversity with various universities and corporations in Ireland, Úna launched Blossom4Life in 2018. With an aim of ‘helping dyslexics embrace difference and accomplish their ambitions,’ Blossom4Life provide tailored multi-sensory programmes, tuition, study skills and exam techniques sessions, online courses, and a lot more besides.

“We offer an online programme for parents and for teachers that give a very good understanding of dyslexia, dyslexia assessments, and what to do in day-to-day situations such as how do we manage homework, how do we help a child or a student in the classroom with studying for exams, exam tips and suggestions,” says Úna.

“That’s a generic programme that we offer, and we offer individualised specific support then online and with students in Ireland. We work remotely with students in the UK and in Europe, so it is an overview as to assessments, processes, and then what to do for technology or anything like that.”

In terms of other online support available to parents and guardians of a child or teenager with dyslexia, Úna says:

“There’s a wealth of resources from videos to typing platforms, such as www.nessy.com. We do a lot of work with Nessy and they have a phenomenal amount of programmes and platforms. There is a huge range of assisted technology which is ever growing; both pieces that you can download onto a computer and then tangible devices that you can hold in your hand.

“Ideally the student wouldn’t have every piece of software, because that just gets overwhelming and it can be quite costly. Trialling two or three things at a time is away more beneficial and it limits the overwhelm.”

In regarding to helping a student with dyslexia to do their homework, the consultant says organisation is paramount.

“So, organising what we have on for that particular day and how much time we want to allocate for each individual topic,” Úna says. “And then creating a set routine or set structure or pattern for doing homework, is the most beneficial process. So when they come in, do they take a break, or do they do it straight away?

“Ideally not sitting for a huge length of time is important. Generally, between tasks we would suggest, say if you have 15-20 minutes of maths, ideally getting up and moving around just for two or three minutes, even walking up and down the stairs. That can be beneficial because it reorganises and reprogrammes, and then you can go back in to the next subject.

“Ideally not doing homework for longer than two or three hours each evening. If that takes a huge amount of time and it consistently longer, then I’d suggest liaising with the teacher to determine what is a suitable timeline for completing that homework, and then can alterations be made. Do they need to do all the sums? Do they need to do all of the spellings? Can they do a few or can they do a few less? Can we divide out the workload more evenly so they have less to do on any given night?”

Úna suggests creating a dedicated space for homework within the home that’s not either a bedroom or a common area such as a sitting room.

“A separate space creates more focus and less distraction,” she adds. “With a desk and chair to be accommodating towards posture, so the student isn’t leaning over or having their foot stuck under them; that will all kind of impact the level of attention and concentration.”

Úna says early intervention is the key to managing dyslexia well.

“So this is early intervention at any age,” she says. “If they only got an assessment and they are now in their thirties, then there’s still time and there’s still energy that can be put into trying to make their life a little bit easier or trying to figure things out.

“Often people think they’ll be proactive and a little bit more ahead of exam years, or a few months before an exam, but that generally isn’t the best approach because these are long term strategies and long term things that the student benefits from and can develop. Putting a concrete enough plan — that’s quite individualistic for the student — in place as early as possible, has many years of benefits.”

For more from Blossom4Life, see blossom4life.com