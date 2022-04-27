Celebrating the perfectly imperfect parent: ‘I shouldn't compare my life to those of the airbrushed Instagram society’

Reflecting on his experience as a same-sex parent and adoption advocate, Damian Kerlin explains why enough is enough with the idea that mums and dads must get everything right

Serena Terry (aka Mammy Banter)

Damian Kerlin

Perfect parents everywhere — listen up. I’ve had enough. Last week, I took my children swimming. We turned up ‘swim-ready’. They took part in their lesson, and it was only once they were showered, that I realised I had forgotten their trousers. They walked from the changing rooms to our car wrapped in a towel as parents looked on horrified.