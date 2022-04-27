Celebrating the perfectly imperfect parent: ‘I shouldn't compare my life to those of the airbrushed Instagram society’
Reflecting on his experience as a same-sex parent and adoption advocate, Damian Kerlin explains why enough is enough with the idea that mums and dads must get everything right
Damian Kerlin
Perfect parents everywhere — listen up. I’ve had enough. Last week, I took my children swimming. We turned up ‘swim-ready’. They took part in their lesson, and it was only once they were showered, that I realised I had forgotten their trousers. They walked from the changing rooms to our car wrapped in a towel as parents looked on horrified.