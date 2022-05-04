Co Antrim conjoined twins are a ‘miracle’ as parents share their joy on This Morning

Six-week-old twins Annabelle and Isabelle Bateson are joined from the chest to the pelvis (ITV News).

A Co Antrim couple who welcomed beautiful conjoined twins into their lives in March have said they are a “miracle”.

Hannah and Dan Bateson, from Toomebridge welcomed the twin girls at London’s University College Hospital.

Annabelle and Isabelle are joined from the chest to the pelvis and share a liver, bladder and bowel, one shared fused leg and one leg each as well as separate hearts.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning from their home on Wednesday, Mr and Mrs Bateson reflected on when they received the news their girls were conjoined and the confusion of the situation.

“The midwife kept it very, very calm,” said Mrs Bateson. “At that point she just told us that it was twins but she wanted us to go and see the consultant at the local hospital.

“Even then we weren’t told, we knew they were concerned, but we were referred then to fetal medicine in Belfast and that’s when we were told.

“It never dawned on us that that was going to be a possibility and as we were doing the scan, I was watching and it just dawned on both of us before the consultant even said.

“I said, ‘are they conjoined?’ and he said, ‘yes, I think they are’.”

Praising the support they received from University College London and Great Ormond Street Hospital, the couple said the NHS staff helped them feel reassured as they just didn’t know how healthy their babies would be.

“We hoped for the best because they were so determined. The fact we got to 35 weeks in itself was a miracle,” added Mrs Bateson.

“We were trying to prepare and make the most of knowing what we were going to go through to prepare for worst case or very sick babies.

“Surprisingly, the girls were born so well. Once we heard those wee cries in the theatre when they were delivered, it just changed the whole tone of it all.

“We nearly weren’t prepared for it to go so well.”

Annabelle and Isabelle will need multiple surgeries all the way into their teenage years with their parents saying they are determined to help their girls live a healthy life.

Conjoined twins are extremely rare and only occur on average once in every 250,000 births.

It is estimated that about 70% of conjoined twins born are likely to be female.

Tragically, about 40% of all conjoined twins are stillborn.