Co Antrim teenager Saul Wilton to star in The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need this Sunday

Saul and Matt Baker went canoeing on the River Bann for The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need

At just 13, his plans for the future are already taking shape — he wants to run his own puppet show on national TV and try his hand as a radio presenter.

And one thing that’s not in doubt is that whatever Saul Wilton puts his mind to, he’ll have a very good chance at success.

“I was thinking of owning my own hotel for a while, and then I thought about being a pop star,” says the teen from Portrush. “But I am a big fan of Sesame Tree with the Weatherberries, and I’d like to do something like that myself. I think working on the radio would be good too, so I might do both.”

And while a full-time broadcasting career might be a few years off, schoolboy Saul has already had his first taste of telly, and will star in The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need on BBC One this Sunday.

Since it began in 2015, ramblers across the UK have raised more than £12.5 million for the charity.

“I loved it,” says Saul. “It was a brilliant experience, and I hope people watching really enjoy the programme.”

Saul with presenter Matt Baker during filming

Saul was born in 2009 with Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia (SED), a rare form of Dwarfism which affects his mobility, bone development and growth. His mum Jane Stewart and younger brother Archie (7) have the same condition. Archie also has additional needs.

While Jane’s partner and the boys’ father Gordon is average height, she knew before becoming a mum there was a 50% chance any children she’d have would inherit the condition.

“Back when I was a child very little was known about SED,” says Jane. “It was more or less a very much a ‘Go home and wait and see’ approach, but I was very lucky with my parents. My mum nursed me through the difficulties I had as a very sick baby, and I went on to have a very, very normal life.

“Neither of my parents have the condition, and I went through life in the same way as most other people. I went to mainstream school, I went to university, I got a job and I loved it.

“But my greatest achievement, and my greatest challenge too, has been becoming a mum. Motherhood was one of my biggest ambitions. I had all the other hallmarks of a normal life with a job, a degree, a car and a house. I wanted a family, and when Gordon and I discovered we were having Saul at the start of 2009, it was amazing.”

Saul at Benone Beach with Mae Murray Foundation equipment in summer 2022

Jane and Gordon discovered baby Saul would be born with the condition in the 18th week of pregnancy, and the tot was delivered at 34 weeks in Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.

“He was a very sick little baby and spent his first six months in hospital,” recalls Jane. “Even when he did get home he continued to have complex health needs. Among other things, he was fed through a tube and was oxygen dependent until he was about one-year-old, but we had an excellent team of professionals who gave us fantastic support through those early days. We didn’t know how things would work out for him.

“Saul developed slowly in his early years. He didn’t walk until he was four, and there were lots of challenges in the beginning. He did an extra year at pre-school which was wonderful preparation for mainstream school.

“Right from the start he has loved being part of life. He loves learning new things and having new experiences. He soaks up everything around him, and just loves to get stuck into everything he can.”

Jane and Gordon with sons Saul and Archie on Archie's naming day ceremony 2016

Offering a wealth of opportunities to Saul and much-needed support to the whole family is the Larne-based Mae Murray Foundation, an organisation dedicated to bringing people of all abilities together to experience the world and improve quality of life.

With funding from Children in Need, the charity has opened Saul’s world up, and mum Jane, a full-time carer for her sons, says they’re the perfect fit for her family.

“The Mae Murray Foundation is all about inclusion and equality and they sit really nicely with my personal values and beliefs,” she says.

“They push for access for all so no-one is left behind, right down to the very basics that people might not think about. They’re professional and organised, and the people who run it are inspirational.

“When we found out Saul was going to be involved in the programme for Children in Need we were delighted. The guys at the foundation do everything from organising family fun days and a youth club to providing beach equipment, which is a great help to us given where we live! Any support we can give back to them after all they’ve done for us, we’ll be more than happy to do.”

As part of his challenge for the Countryfile Ramble, Saul teamed up with presenter Matt Baker for a canoeing session on the River Bann and a countryside ramble.

“It was brilliant,” says Saul. “Matt was really nice and I really enjoyed it.”

But the fun didn’t stop there — and there were surprises in store for Saul with appearances from his favourite TV star Barney Walsh as well as much-loved cousin Jack Stewart.

“I couldn’t believe it,” says Saul.

“It had been such a brilliant day anyway and then there was Barney Walsh abseiling at Murlough Bay in the pouring rain and when we got to the finishing line my big cousin Jack was there, home from London to cheer me on.

“It was the best day ever and I can’t wait to see how it all turns out when it goes on TV.

“Hopefully people enjoy it and want to support charities like the Mae Murray Foundation, which has done so much for me and my family.”

The Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need will air on BBC One on Sunday, November 6 at 5.05pm. More information on BBC Children in Need can be found at www.bbcchildreninneed.co.uk