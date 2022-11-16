Coleraine teen fundraising to help send children with life-limiting conditions on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Lapland

Fourteen-year-old Oliver, who has cerebral palsy, is working with NICLT to help create magical moments for local children this Christmas

Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) is preparing to send 100 local children to Lapland this Christmas, following a two-year break due to the Covid pandemic.

On December 21, 100 children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions will set off for Rovaniemi where they will meet Father Christmas and his huskies, attend elf school, and participate in fun activities led by Mrs Claus.

It’s an initiative that’s very close to 14-year-old Oliver Dickey’s heart and he’s taking part in the upcoming Walk to Scotland fundraiser. The Coleraine teenager lives with a type of cerebral palsy that impacts his mobility and he took part in the NICLT excursion in 2013.

“I was only five when I went on the Lapland trip, but I remember making cookies with Mrs Claus and going to meet Santa,” Oliver says.

“I made a wish on Santa’s drum of dreams. I enjoyed the experience and the journey. There was a party on the way over.”

Oliver in Lapland in 2013

The cost of sending one child to Lapland this year is £750, and Sunday will mark Oliver’s third time to take part in Walk to Scotland in support of NICLT. Participants will board the Stena Superfast Ship at Belfast where they will walk a mapped-out route on the boat, helping to raise money as they put in the steps.

Whilst Oliver admits that having cerebral palsy can result in him having “sore and tired legs”, he is looking forward to the challenge ahead.

“I’m excited about the walk; because of Covid I wasn’t able to go for two years, so it’s really special to all the sick kids who are going this year,” says Oliver, who will be accompanied by family members including his brother Max (12) and sister Emily (6).

“It’s sometimes quite tiring and you can take lots of breaks, but I didn’t want to do that and that was the challenging part last time. It’s just a really fun day.”

In 2019, Oliver and his friend Ethan Pollock raised £10,000 for the trust by swimming the length of the Channel in their local pool, in addition to participating in Walk to Scotland.

Oliver says it was a good feeling to raise such a high amount, “because we knew we had done something really special for a lot of families”. Now he is calling on people to dig deep for NICLT’s 2022 expedition. “It makes a lot of kids’ days and it helps a lot of families,” he says.

Neil, Max, Oliver, Emily and Charlene Dickey

The Lapland trip is planned with scrupulous attention to detail and the plane will have medical equipment on board, in addition to an experienced team of doctors, nurses and health professionals who all volunteer their time. The aim of the tour is to give families from Northern Ireland an experience they can treasure forever; something that was certainly true for Oliver.

His mother Charlene says: “Oliver touched on the drum of dreams and for us that’s why Lapland always holds a special place. When Oliver was in Lapland he banged on the drum of dreams and his daddy said: ‘What did you wish for?’ and he said he wanted to walk like his friends at school.

“Two days later when he came home, we got an email from the hospital in America to say that he’d been accepted for the surgery that was going to help him to walk. I don’t know whether you believe in Santa or God or what, but we believe in it all.

“Oliver was wheelchair bound when he went to Lapland, that was December 2013. He has the surgery on July 1, 2014, and from leaving the hospital come August, he was taking his first steps.

“He was walking with a walking frame, progressed on to tripods, on to crutches, and he now uses his crutches and his walking frame to get about.

“It’s something that he had never done, so it was life-changing for him completely.

“The timing… obviously it was all coincidental, but it just felt like everything came from that one bang on that drum.”

Oliver Dickey & Ethan Pollock taking part in Walk to Scotland in 2019

For the families of children with life-limiting conditions, the opportunity to go on a magical adventure together becomes even more significant, Charlene says.

“Oliver has always said he’s had so many special memories, and it gave us as a family so many memories, and to know there’s so many families and children who can take so much from that day and have memories that will last a lifetime. For some of those families those memories will last long after some of their children are gone, and that’s the harsh reality of the flight. Some of the kids that are maybe listed to go now, may be gone before that flight takes off in November. That’s the reality of it all.

“I have friend whose daughter went a few years back and she’s no longer with us, and they’ll always hold those memories of that one day where you don’t have to worry about anything, you head to the airport, you get on that flight and you’ve no worries for that day. Their doctors are there, there’s medication there, there’s people there to help you with the chairs and the equipment, you just have a whole day [carefree].

“If you’ve to go on holiday, you worry about insurance, transport and getting about. They don’t have that worry for one day, and as a family that have special needs and have to plan every single trip, to know you can be a part of making a day so special for them, it’s just priceless.”

Oliver in Lapland in 2013

Charlene is incredibly proud of her son and what he has achieved.

“Oliver knows the reason he’s able to do what he does today and he can get about the way he can, is because people helped him,” she says.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of the public and Oliver always said he wanted to give back, and this is just his wee way of giving back. He’s tried every year to do something, so for him to make those decisions himself and want to do those things himself, is just really humbling.”

Oliver’s Walk to Scotland fundraising target this year is £100. At the time of publishing this article, the amount raised has reached £210.

“He has a target of £100 because we know times are hard this year, but it takes roughly £750 to take one child, so we will start off low but aim high,” Charlene says.

“It’s about two hours over to Scotland. You can do a lap and stop and take a break and do another lap. It’s trying to get Oliver to not continuously walk for the two hours; he won’t sit down.”

Chairman of the NICLT charity, Colin Barkley, says: “On one day a year we fill an aeroplane with children with particular needs, their families, healthcare professionals and a host of equipment. The aircraft is effectively a flying hospital, while the authorities in Lapland are aware of the nature of our flight and an ambulance and the local hospital are on standby.

“It is this set-up that is meticulously planned that allows many of these children to fly for the first time ever, due in part to prohibitive insurance and the nature of their condition.

“It’s no easy feat but one that delivers so much joy and creates life-long memories for all involved, and we are so happy to bring it back after a two-year break.

“Because we are self-funded, it’s important to us to thank our supporters, corporate sponsors and the individuals who go out of their way to help make this wonderful trip of a lifetime a reality.”

For more information on the Walk to Scotland imitative which takes place on Sunday, visit nichildrentolapland.com/walk-to-scotland or call 077 1073 151. To support Oliver Dickey’s fundraiser, you can donate online on his JustGiving page.